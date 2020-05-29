Bollywood Roundup: Radhika Madan, Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher, and more…

Radhika Madan goes in self-quarantine after returning to Delhi

New Delhi– Actress Radhika Madan, who flew back home to Delhi recently from Mumbai, a few days ago, is currently practising self-quarantine at least for 14 days.

“Returning home this time was a really different experience. I took all the necessary precautions. Everyone was wearing a mask. It left me wondering if this is the future. Home is where your mom is, and especially during times like this pandemic, you need to be closer to your family. I wanted to do the same. It feels so calming. I am glad to be back home. As a safety measure from myself I am self-quarantined for 14 days, and have 2 weeks for me to meet them. It is very relaxing to be close to home,” Radhika shared.

Radhika flew from Mumbai to Delhi on May 26 as soon as domestic flights resumed.

Before boarding the flight, she had even shared a picture that shows her posing in front of the airport. She is seen wearing face shield, gloves and a mask.

Dia Mirza, Adrian Grenier chat about nature and more

Mumbai– Hollywood actor Adrian Grenier and actress Dia Mirza recently engaged in a conversation about the power of personal choice and its impact on the planet.

The “Entourage” actor was a guest on Dia’s weekly virtual session #DownToEarthWithDee.

Their conversation delved straight into the heart of the global issue people are faced with in the pandemic.

Grenier has a pragmatic approach, admitting that “sometimes we gotta hit rock bottom in order to wake up”.

“We were the ones cruel to nature. And nature has a way of finding balance. We were out of balance, so here we are. It’s time to look forward and recognise all the things that need to be addressed before they become a pandemic, like a plastic-demic or a climate change-demic. It’s an opportunity for us to become more self-aware, sensitive, and empathic. We need to take cues from nature, make new choices and be reborn after this great pause,” he added.

Dia said: “We’re in this together and this pause has given every one of us an opportunity to reflect and think about our relationship with each other and with our planet.”

Dia’s connection with Grenier began with the United Nations Environment Program in 2018 where the two worked on the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign.

Anupam Kher announces digital launch of his play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher will soon launch his play “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” on his digital portal.

“Delighted to share with you that I am finally launching my autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai digitally on my website www.anupamkher.com on 7th of June. I have done more than 450 shows of this play in the last 15years. Hope you love it as much online as audiences have loved it as a stage play. More details will follow in the coming days.

#Fingerscrossed #MylifeOnline,” he posted on social media.

“Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and is the journey of all the possibilities that can happen in an individual’s life, if he or she follows the path with a sense of wonder and works hard for it.

The play gives a glance of Anupam’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the veteran actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

The actor recently completed 36 years in the world of cinema.

Karishma Tanna discovers love for cooking amid lockdown

Mumbai– Television actress Karishma Tanna says she discovered that she loves to bake and cook amid the lockdown.

In a new Instagram video, Karishma can be seen baking cupcakes.

“You are my cupcake. One thing I discovered in this lockdown is i love Cookin and baking. Here is a small video of me baking.

“(But still can’t ignore the situation in the outside world) makes me sad and helpless. This is just to cheer me up. Thanx @mushtaqshiekh for motivating me to make this video. Love you,” she wrote.

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like “Naagin”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”, is currently part of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Alaya F gives glimpse of her first dance rehearsal

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F has shared what went into the vigorous dance moves of the song “Gallan kardi” in her debut movie “Jaawaani Jaaneman”.

The actress recently took to social media and posted a snippet of her power-packed dance moves.

The video that she posted exhibited the first dance rehearsal of the song and also the first time she was shooting for the track.

She is seen swaying and then doing a twist towards the end.

Alaya posted the video with the caption: “My first rehearsal and first shot for my first ever song Gallan Kardi!! From sneakers to 6 inch heels..the only constant is how terrified I was both times.. now I look back at it all and smile! #jawaanijaaneman @beingmudassarkhan @abhishri.sen”

Meanwhile, she has found a new favourite activity in yoga during the lockdown phase.

Ekta Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: You are a dinosaur like me!

Mumbai– Ekta Kapoor feels Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is a “dinosaur”!

The producer was commenting on an Instagram post by Kriti. In her comment, Ekta actually calls herself a dinosaur and feels Kriti is like her.

On Friday, Kriti shared a self-composed poem on Instagram where she reveals she is an “old soul” and a believer in “true love”.

The poem reads:

“I think I’m an old soul..

That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty,

Loves old songs,

Looks for Real in this world full of pretence,

Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long unexpected messages, black and white pictures and of course, Poetry.

#PoeticSoul #RandomThoughts #BeMyPoetry”

Commenting on Kriti’s post, Ekta Kapoor joked: “Bingo! Means you are a dinosaur like me! Extinct species.”

Kriti’s sister, singer Nupur Sanon, calls her “soulmate”.

Sunny Leone goes to the farm

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone has currently flown away to the US because she feels it is safer there for her and her family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been busy farming, going by her social media posts.

On Instagram, Sunny has posted a couple of photographs. In one image, she is seen posing in a farm, while in the second picture she is seen standing next to her husband Daniel Weber.

“Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! great day!,” she captioned the image.

Earlier this month, Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher, flew away to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this “invisible killer” coronavirus.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat,” she wrote alongside the image. (IANS)