Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Shama Sikander, Adah Sharma, and more…

Neha Dhupia: Angad is the most annoying roommate ever

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have completed two years of marriage, and Neha tags hubby Angad as the most annoying roommate ever!

Neha took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning black-and-white photograph of herself and Angad.

“Happy anniversary my love … to two years of togetherness… “Angad is like 1. The love of my life , 2. a support system, 3. a great father, 4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one…it’s my choice.” #thosewhoknowknow#nehaangad @thememoryalbum_” Neha wrote in the caption.

In May 2018, Neha and Angad tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. The two welcomed their first born Mehr the same year in November.

Currently, Neha is busy with the virtual auditions of “MTV Roadies Revolution”. This is the 17th season of the popular adventure reality show.

Shama makes a video to raise awareness against domestic violence

Mumbai– Actress Shama Sikander has made a video to raise awareness against domestic violence, which has seen a surge amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. She says the laws need to be stricter and women need to report such cases to stop them.

“This is something that I have been supporting for a long time. The cases have been on a rise. I say it again, love is on one side and self respect one another. Anyone who can’t respect women is incapable of love. Respect precedes love. It’s high time and I would like and request all of us to take a firm stand against it,” Shama said.

She added: “The laws need to be stricter and women need to report such cases and stop them. We get what we tolerate.”

Shama urged women not to keep quiet, when one witnesses violence.

“Anyone who sees this happening and doesn’t do anything about it is also a culprit. So let’s all join hands and stand against it,” she said.

In April, Shama featured in Alexx O’Nell song titled “Still on my mind”.

“Still on my mind” is the first music video of O’Nell, who is best known for his roles in “Main Aur Charles” and “Inside Edge”. The track is about two lovers, one of whom seeks a closure to the affair, while the other clings on to the past.

Anil Kapoor stresses on importance of mental health to fight COVID-19

Mumbai– Not just the body, mental health should equally be taken care of if we want to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, feels Anil Kapoor.

The veteran actor took to Instagram on Monday to express the importance of immunity of the mind along with our body.

“Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers . But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That’s why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive. The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one,” he wrote.

Emphasising on why we should give priority to mental health in this situation, he further wrote: “Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off . But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling , move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way , remove what clouds of doubt have come over me . If you think you can, you will. If you think you can’t, you won’t. Either way, you will prove yourself right. So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve.”

Birthday girl Adah Sharma unveils action-comedy video

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma treated her fans with an action-comedy video on her birthday on Monday.

The video, shot indoors, has a sari-clad Adah fending off men in suits with utensils as weapons.

“I thought I’d make this fun action entertainer and post it on my YouTube channel. Digital is huge now. I love creating content and this seems to be fun,” said Adah.

“I am celebrating my birthday under lockdown with my mom. These are tough times and we got to follow the protocols to keep ourselves and others safe. I would like to thank everyone for the beautiful wishes. Keep them coming online and I urge everyone to follow social distancing and then quickly have this virus go away,” she added.

The actress has also shown her action avatar in movies, including last year’s “Commando 3”.

Nora Fatehi: Huge deal to be world’s most followed Moroccan artiste

Mumbai– Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi considers it a “huge deal” to become the most-followed Moroccan artiste in the world. Nora has achieved that feat after gaining over 13 million followers on Insatgram.

In the process, Nora beat popular Morrocon-American rapper French Montana, who has a following of 12.5 million on the photo-sharing website.

“My Insta(gram) family has been growing strong everyday. I’m so proud that I’ve been able to do this organically! Its a huge deal to be the most followed moroccan artiste in the world!,” she said.

The actress, who is Canadian born and Moroccan by descent, calls it a huge achievement.

“It’s a great achievement! Thanks to all my followers and my loyal fan base! They are so important to me and i’m so grateful for them and their constant support!” she said.

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India.”

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as “Manohari” (“Baahubali: The Beginning”), “Dilbar” (“Satyamev Jayate”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”), “Kamariya” (“Stree”) and “Ek toh kam zindagani” (“Marjaavaan”), besides her recent hit “Garmi” in “Street Dancer 3D”.

Sunny Leone exercises in a 10-kilo workout shirt

Mumbai– To maintain the svelte figure she has, Sunny Leone pushed herself a little more while working out by taking on some extra weight on herself.

In a new Instagram video, Sunny wears a special workout shirt that weighs around 10 kilos, even as she jog and pushes a stroller with her kid in it.

“Weighted workout shirt 10kgs of extra weight while I’m running and pushing a stroller. Lol lockdown life!” she captioned the video, which has a whopping 1.9 million views.

Sunny on Monday morning shared another photograph of herself posing with her three children — Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Alongside the image she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Recently, she shared a video of herself mopping the floor of her house. Sunny shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor. (IANS)