Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Kharbanda, Huma Qureshi, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

Kriti Kharbanda: Bread Pakoda is an emotion

Mumbai– Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who are living together during the lockdown, have surely turned into chefs.

Almost everyday, the two try their hands at cooking and prepare dishes that surely look tempting.

From Amritsari fish to cakes, from kulfis to baked breads, the lovebirds have been impressing their fans a lot with their culinary skills.

And now Kriti has posted a picture of “bread pakodas”. It seems she is a huge fan of the dish as she captioned it, writing: “Because bread pakoda is an emotion.”

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were co-stars in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti. The duo will be seen together again in Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Huma Qureshi to Varun Sharma: ‘I wanna lunch your cheeks’

Mumbai– Huma Qureshi wants to “lunch” on Varun Sharma’s cheeks! The actress expressed this desire while commenting on Varun’s Instagram post.

Varun Sharma shared a funny video on Instagram where he expresses how much he is missing momos and feels like eating them. He says in Hindi: “I feel like having momos with some chutney. It has been so long since I’ve eaten momos. I want to eat momos.”

“Dil ki baat momo’s ke saath!! #currentmood #stayhomestaysafe,” captioned Varun.

While Varun Sharma is looking for momos, actress Huma Qureshi is more interested in eating his cheeks!

Commenting on the video where his cute and fluffy cheeks are attracting eyeballs, Huma wrote: “I wanna lunch your cheeks”

Replying to Huma’s comment, Varun shared that right now, he is missing Delhi’s tandoori momos the most!

Fans loved the hilarious interaction between the two actors and are eager to learn whether Varun will allow Huma to “lunch” his cheeks!

Kartik Aaryan sends birthday greetings to a fan

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan made his fan’s birthday even more special by sending a special message.

A social media user took to Twitter requesting Kartik for a birthday message amid lockdown.

The user wrote: ” @TheAaryanKartik… so tomorrow is my friend’s brother SARTHAK’s birthday and he’s really a big fan of yours. amidst the lockdown, since they can’t do anything extraordinary for him, he’d be really very happy if you could just wish him so yes please it’s a genuine request?”

Kartik replied: “Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sarthak. Have a good one And please stay at home.”

Recently, a video of the actor’s mother Mala Tiwari hilariously trolling him for not sharing a Mother’s Day post on social media went viral. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video that has him being scolded by his mother.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty — “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Shilpa Shetty advises all to use hand sanitiser

Mumbai– At a time when the world is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic, use of hand sanitiser as a precautionary measure is a must, feels Shilpa Shetty. The actress’ latest Instagram video delivers this message.

Shilpa took to Instagram to demonstrate how we should clean our hands with sanitser after touching food items and other things purchased from outside, including vegetables.

While Shilpa offered a piece of advice to netizens, they in turn had a few suggestions for the actress.

Shilpa showed a bucket full of vegetables in her video. Talking about the same, netizens advised her on how to keep the vegetables clean at the same time.

“You can also sanitise the vegetables with baking soda and water or vinegar before putting them in the refrigerator,” advised a user.

“It is equally important to wash and clean those vegetables,” commented another user.

Another user pointed out that the vegetables shown in Shilpa’s video are wrapped in polythene packets which are banned in Mumbai.

“Ma’am using plastic polybag is banned so please be careful…” the user pointed out.

Lockdown blues: Raveena Tandon longs for a beach vacay

Mumbai– Raveena Tandon longs for a vacation while battling her lockdown blues. The actress is missing sunshine on the beach and playing with the sand and waves.

She took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a beach vacation along with husband Anil Thadani. “To be back sunkissed,on a beach,the sunshine and the sand … with the waves gently teasing your toes ..#waiting #lockdownblues,” captioned the actress.

Commenting on the actress’ post, a fan teased that she is probably having a “lack of vitamin sea!”

That Raveena is badly longing for a vacation is evident from her social media posts. The actress recently shared throwback photos from her vacation in the mountains and snow. “My heart dreaming of snowy vacays…” she had written along with the photos.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has featured in the motivational song “Guzar Jayega” along with Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities. The soulful number aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Raveena wrote: “#guzarjayega is a collective effort of so many artist and personalities, to stand together with the frontline worriers in these testing times.”

Richa Chadha shares belly dance video, says we must learn without expectations

Mumbai– Richa Chadha feels we must learn without having any expectations. It’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience.

Richa has shared an idea on Instagram where she can be seen through a mirror reflection, performing belly dance. She is turned away from the mirror, so we see her back.

“Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films…My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges… with no goal in mind… One must just learn without expectations… without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter… Who knows ? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor… it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere!” shared the actress.

Taapsee’s new pic says she’s ‘waiting for lockdown to get over’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a photograph from the set of “Manmarziyaan” on Instagram.

In the picture, Taapsee is seen teaming up a patiala with a grey sweatshirt.

“The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost. Right now this picture is more apt for “waiting for lockdown to get over be like,” Taapsee captioned the image.

The actress essayed the free-spirited Rumi in the Anurag Kashyap film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

She also shared a photograph of herself from another film, where she is seen sporting bruises on her face.

“Picture u send to your mom to scare the sh*t out of her ! Lol This one was created with make-up while shooting for a fight sequence. After shooting for so many films where I sport a bruise I think now i can make one myself. Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school,” she captioned.

She will next be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” in the coming months. (IANS)