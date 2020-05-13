Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Anushka Sharma, and more…

Kareena Kapoor Khan finds eyeshadow ‘too mainstream’

Mumbai– Actress and fashion diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says she finds eyeshadow too mainstream.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a no-makeup look of herself sitting in the sun.

“Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!” she captioned the image, which currently has 534K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora commented on the picture: “Hahahahhahahah.”

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote: “You are just very beautiful.”

On Mother’s Day, Kareena shared an adorable image with her son Taimur Ali Khan on the website.

She had captioned the image: “This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well… every other day with Tim.”

On the acting front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium” starring actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

Ileana displays perfectly-toned abs post ‘sweaty’ workout

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz flaunts perfect washboard abs in her new post on social media.

Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a boomerang video of herself showcasing her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants.

On the image, she wrote: “Post workout sweaty jiggle.”

She had recently shared that she cut her hair amid lockdown.

She shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. “The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Anushka Sharma’s message for people abandoning pets amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai– Anushka Sharma has delivered a message to people who have been abandoning their pets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Instagram Stories, the Bollywood actress shared a forwarded message that has a picture which shows a couple of men walking down the road under the scorching, with one of them carrying a puppy and a duck.

“These migrant workers are walking on the Mumbai Nasik Highway along with their belongings. So next time when you think to give up your pet who you ‘loved like your own child’ just remember this picture,” goes the caption.

Anushka Sharma is known to be an animal lover. Her pet dog Bruno died earlier this month.

Sonakshi posts ‘Sunday selfie’ as she doesn’t know ‘what day it is’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a “Sunday selfie” because she has lost track of what day it is, due to the lockdown.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking at the camera, with sun rays hitting her face and adding more glow to her natural look.

“#SundaySelfie because I don’t know what day it is anymore #lifeinthetimeofcorona #lockdownlife,” she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Sonakshi has made a special appearance in actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s comedy film “Ghoomketu”, which is scheduled to stream on a digital platform.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, “Ghoomketu” is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin), struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

Urvashi Rautela’s workout challenge to beat lockdown blues

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has come up with a workout challenge amid the lockdown.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself looking stunning in grey sports bra and yoga pants holding a dumbbell.

The clip currently has 826K likes on the photo-sharing website.

“Focus! Motivation! Dedication! Let’s do it No excuses #BodyByUrvashi challenge during quarantine! I hope everybody is healthy and strong at this time, stay safe,” she captioned it.

Recently, the social media sensation donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting a virtual dance masterclass. Her session is free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn dance. In the session, she taught zumba, tabata and Latin dance.

The dance masterclass on TIkTok connected her with 18 million people, and she received Rs 5 crore for it, which she donated.

Sunny Leone gets a gushing birthday message from hubby

Mumbai– Sunny Leone flew away to the US with her family a while back, because she felt she and her children would be safer there than in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The family must have settled down in the lap of safety, what with Sunny celebrating her 39th birthday on Wednesday.

Her husband Daniel Weber took to social media to wish Sunny. He shared a photograph of her on Instagram and gushed in the accompanying note: “Happy birthday baby! You are so much in life and I wish everyday I can tell you everything that comes to my mind! You are the greatest wife, mother and lover! An inspiration to millions and a role model! Iconic!”

Referring to her past as a porn star, before she came to India to take a shot at Bollywood, Daniel wrote: “You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble! I love you so much!! Xoxo! Love you baby love!”

Sunny was born Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sikh parents of Indian origin on May 13, 1981. She shot to limelight when she participated in the fifth season of the reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2011-12, which paved the way for her Bollywood journey.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video thanking fans and wellwishers for their birthday wishes. “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life,” she expressed.

Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher flew off to Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actress took to Instagram to state that she feels her kids would be safer there against the “invisible killer” coronavirus. (IANS)