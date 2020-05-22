Bollywood Roundup: Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Dia Mirza, and more…

Ileana posts a b’day wish for ‘little baby’ sister Eileen

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared a birthday wish for younger sister Eileen and said she will always be her baby.

Ileana first shared a string of photographs and clips of herself with Eileen on Instagram Stories.

She then shared a monochrome photograph of her sister and captioned it: “Happy birthday my mad little baby. You’ll always be my baby even when you’re 89 and I’m 99… I’ll be long gone but will be waiting on the other side with a drink in just one hand because the other hand will be waiting to squish you so tight!!! I love you for always and forever.

“Ps: I miss you so so much can’t wait until I can fly down to see you again.”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Kriti Kharbanda: Feeling homesick is normal in times like these

Mumbai– Amid lockdown, actress Kriti Kharbanda has not seen her family and friends for a few months now and says feeling homesick is normal in times like these.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of a plate full of delicacies that look appetising.

She wrote: “It’s been a few months since I’ve gone home and seen my parents. Feeling home sick is very normal in times like these. So I decided to give myself a treat to feel better, and this South Indian thali did the trick.. the South Indian punjabi in me is very pleased, happy, content and grateful.”

Her rumoured beau and actor Pulkit Samrat commented: “Bestest meal ever!!”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her beau Pulkit Samrat, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Dia Mirza: All our solutions have always been in nature

Mumbai– On International Day for Biological Diversity, a day dedicated to biodiversity conservation by the United Nations, actress Dia Mirza emphasises the message of nature being the answer to all worldly problems.

As the invisible coronavirus engulfs the globe, Dia reiterates that so much of what is happening to mankind bears unmistakable ties with nature and the environment.

“All of our solutions have always been in nature. It’s a message we have heard numerous times before but as a planet are recognising it only now,” said the actress, also a UN Sustainable Development Goals advocate.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is an effort to create conversations on the importance of biodiversity and draw attention to the biodiversity loss we are faced with.

“Today, more than ever, we as a planet are called to reflect on our relationship with the natural world. The pandemic has unmistakably highlighted how our bond with the environment has existed well-before everything else. Everything we do, are and will be, is ultimately tied to nature to create one people and planet,” Dia said.

The UN has also shared a message to “Build back better” after the tumultuous year that 2020 has been.

Dia believes that while it all seems really difficult right now, it is, in fact, an opportunity to reflect and find solutions.

“I truly believe that nature repairs itself and never stops giving. But we must learn to give back as well because only then can people and planet coexist in pure harmony,” she said.

Suhana Khan gets a ‘nostalgic’ b’day wish from buddy Ananya Panday

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans daughter Suhana has turned 20 today, and to ring in her special day, her close friend Ananya Panday spammed social media with adorable throwback pictures of the birthday girl.

“The two things I miss the most – the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! Happy 20th bday Sue…you will be my little baby forever,” Ananya wrote on Instagram along with a picture that shows the two posing against the backdrop of sunset at the beach.

In another image, Suhana is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on Ananya.

“Always got your back,” Ananya captioned the snap.

Reacting to the post, Suhana commented: “Hahaha you found one not bad. I love you. Thank you. Miss you.”

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

When Priyanka Chopra was mistaken as singer of a song filmed on her

Los Angeles– Long before Priyanka Chopra gave singing a try, many fans mistook a particular song picturised on her as recorded by her. Reason: the vocal tone of the playback singer in question — Alisha Chinai — had an uncanny similarity with Priyanka’s.

The film was “Karam”, released in 2005, and the song was “Tinka tinka”, composed by Vishal and Shekhar.

” ‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films ‘Karam’ (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me…But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial… she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha,” she wrote.

“Karam” was the only Bollywood feature film that was directed by cinematographer Sanjay F. Gupta, and the film starred John Abraham.

Priyanka is currently with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles.

On the film front, she will next be seen in the digitl film, “The White Tiger”, starring RajKummar Rao.

Bhumi: There is so much time at hand you can use it to declutter

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar discovered the uncanny similarity that she has with her character in Alankrita Shrivastava’s directorial “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, amid lockdown.

She took a trip down memory lane when she found her long-lost scrapbook from school, and that triggered a huge moment for her.

Bhumi said: “There is so much time at hand that you can use it to declutter and it is not only your space but your mind. I was cleaning a trunk in my old house and I came across a scrapbook from my school! My first DVD audition tape from my acting college, the first script I wrote! I was so nostalgic.

“My character in Dolly Kitty does something similar in the film with her scrapbook, and this moment was so uncanny! There are so many life experiences you go through again as an actor and that’s what I love about cinema!” she said.

Talking about the lockdown, she tagged the first week as “manic”.

“The first week was so weird. My room is towards the road and usually noisy, but now it’s so silent. Slowly, in two-three days, it was taken over by the birds chirping. The first week of the lockdown was manic — I mean all we used to do was talk about the virus. We still do but now we’ve figured out a way to deal with it. Be more empathetic about what so many people are going through,” she said.

Bhumi says she takes over her house post 6 pm every day.

“I love dressing up my room and my house -– there is always some music, I light up the candles. So, post 6 pm I take over the house because for me it’s a way of survival. You have to be positive and you have to spread positivity,” she said. (IANS)