Bollywood Roundup: Athiya Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, and more…

Athiya Shetty struggles with Instagram captions

Mumbai– Actress Athiya Shetty finds writing captions on Instagram hard, and says they are tougher than exams.

The actress took to Instagram to share her thought.

“Why are Instagram captions harder than exams,” she wrote along with a black and white picture.

In the image, it seems that Athiya is pondering over something. She is seen wearing jeans and a tank top.

Her post cracked up her fans and followers.

“Okay I need a caption, please help hahaha,” wrote one, while another shared: “Because you don’t have chits to copy!!”

Recently, the actress also extended help amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Through her mother Mana Shetty’ organisation, Save The Children India, Athiya pitched in with the distribution of dry ration, hygiene kits and also direct bank transfers.

“I have donated, I feel you need to lead by example and you need to practice what you preach. Also, we have a WhatsApp group with my parents the CEO of Save The Children India and my very good friend Maya Patel, so we have created this initiative to raise money and provide for the people who are vulnerable,” she said.

Sonakshi Sinha thanks fans for donating PPE kits to Pune hospital

Mumbai– Fans of Sonakshi Sinha have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pune’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital. The actress took to social media to thank them and acknowledge their donation.

“All you lovely people! Thank you for your trust and generosity. A huge consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving factory for Sardar Patel Hospital,#Pune! Let’s protect our frontline medicos together,shall we? Lots of love and thank you,” tweeted Sonakshi.

The actress also shared photographs of huge cartons carrying the PPE materials being prepared for the hospital. A note on one of the cartons reads: “Dedicated from fans of Sonakshi Sinha. Sardar Patel Hospital, Pune.”

The actress has been campaigning to raise PPE for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic because she feels it is unfortunate that hospitals are facing a shortage of these kits.

Sonakshi recently shared: “Unfortunately, hospitals are facing a shortage of PPE kits which is putting the lives of all our medical staff at risk. Through this campaign, I am urging all my fans to come forward and donate PPE kits generously which will be directly reaching the hospitals that require them. It is the need of the hour and I hope we all can come together and fight this war.”

SRK: Contribute towards PPE, ventilators for healthcare workers

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has appealed to all to contribute towards personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, among other necessary items, for healthcare workers battling at the frontline amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Thursday: “Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundation.”

A link was also shared on the actor’s non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, with the tweet: “@iamsrk & #MeerFoundation are working to protect healthcare soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Now you can be a part of our efforts! Donate on our crowdfunding link and help us take PPE kits & ventilators to them.”

Shilpa Shetty’s funny video of hubby, domestic help and kissing

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty has shared a funny TikTok video where a woman posing as the domestic help accuses the actress’s husband Raj Kundra of kissing her.

In the video shared on Instagram, Shilpa enacts a lady requesting her husband not to kiss her while she is working. Meanwhile, their domestic help pops up from behind, saying, “Madamji, please explain this to him properly, as I am tired of telling him the same thing again and again!” Shilpa gets shocked at hearing this and beats up her husband black and blue.

“Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs,” captioned the actress.

Many fans reacted with laughing out loud emojis.

Amid the lockdown, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been keeping netizens entertained by sharing funny videos every now and then. Recently, the actress shared a funny ‘food for thought’ video, where Raj gets a retort from Shilpa after pointing out that he can’t find potatoes in her alu paranthas!

Disha Patani to Krishna Shroff: You’re flawless

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani has complimented her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, calling her “flawless.”

Disha posted a photograph of herself in a black “Dragon Ball-Z” T-shirt, and good friend Krishna commented: “Your skin is freaking amazing. What you using.”

To this, Disha replied: “Look who is talking, you’re flawless.”

Disha then took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of half of her face, with “bushy” eyebrows.

On the image, she wrote: “Eyebrows are just getting bushier.”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in “Radhe” starring superstar Salman Khan.

Hina Khan has an hourglass figure ‘with a few extra minutes’

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a floral red gown, and declared she has an hourglass figure “with a few extra minutes”.

“I finally figured out my Body type, it’s an Hourglass with a few extra minutes,” Hina captioned the images.

In the photos, she wears nude make-up and wavy hair locks.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So stunning.”

Another one wrote: “You look so beautiful.”

Apart from this, Hina has been treating her fans with sneak peek into her workout routine during the lockdown. She is currently practising Pilates. (IANS)