Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and more…

Anupam Kher grows a beard after 37 years

Mumbai– Amid the lockdown, veteran actor Anupam Kher has decided not to shave and let his beard grow.

On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beard. He also revealed that he’s sporting a beard after almost 37 years.

“The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as it’s interpreter.” Thanks to the #Lockdown I could grow my beard after 37 years,” the actor wrote.

Reacting to Kher’s salt and pepper look, a user commented: “Beard suits you.”

Another one wrote: “Loving your new look sir.”

On the work front, Kher was last seen in medical drama, “New Amsterdam”.

Fans drool over Shahid’s shirtless avatar

Mumbai– “Hot”, “sexy” and “smart”. That’s how actor Shahid Kapoor’s female fans described him after seeing his shirtless throwback picture on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Shahid posted an old picture on social media in which he is seen flaunting his sculpted abs and chiselled physique.

The post has garnered several comments — especially from female fans.

A user commented: “Why so hot?”.

Another one wrote: “You are so handsome.”

On the work front, Shahid, after the 2019 blockbuster “Kabir Singh’, will next be seen in “Jersey”, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

SRK’s new web series production ‘Betaal’ to release on May 24

Mumbai– “Betaal”, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s new web series as producer, is set for a May 24 release.

“Betaal” is a horror-thriller written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed “Ghoul”. The show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

“The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work,” said a source.

The project is a collaboration between SRK’s Red Chillies entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, the banner that is known for its Hollywood horror productions as “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious”.

The first look of the series has been unveiled.

Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone ‘forced’ to mop the floor

Mumbai– Sunny Leone has been busy mopping the floor of her house, such are the trials of lockdown!

By the look of things, she is making merry while the new ‘job profile’ lasts. Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

“Hmmmm… if I’m forced to mop, well then… #lockedupwithsunny,” she captioned the video.

The video has naturally gone viral and fans are amused by Sunny’s new avatar.

“Good job!” one fans wrote, while another commented: “Awesome!”

Another fan found the mundane activity of mopping the floor “too cute!” because Sunny was doing it.

Rishina Kandhari: Trolls crack me up

Mumbai– Actress Rishina Kandhari, who was trolled a while back for promoting domestic violence on social media through a recent video, says that she has never taken trolls seriously.

“I don’t take any troll seriously. In fact, they crack me up. It is so strange that people have all the time in the world to put their opinion on everything that comes in their sight, be it good, bad or ugly. They are the people who get sadistic pleasure by belittling others,” she said.

“I did get trolled for #hitmechallange. It was just meant for fun where all the individuals involved in the video are in their respective houses yet there is a connection on the edit when one person is reacting to the action done by another person. None of the actors in the video are under the same roof or reacting to the person in the same house or to a family member. We were not promoting domestic violence. We were just practicing our reflex and I think we pulled it off well,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actor believes in winning the hearts of her fans through her work.

“I think I am a versatile person — be it looks or talent, I can carry glamorous western outfits as well as Indian wear. If I get a chance to be bold on screen and if I like the role, I’ll definitely do it in a classy way,” she said.

AR Rahman grieves loss of Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

New Delhi– Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman says it is unfortunate that he could not pay his last respects to iconic stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

“It is so unfortunate that at this time nobody can even go for the funerals. They gave so much of themselves for the people to see, and it is such an unfortunate time (that we couldn’t even attend the funeral),” Rahman told IANS.

“It is the holy month of Ramadan, in a way they are blessed,” he added.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, passed away last week at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. He succumbed to his ailment in hospital

Rishi Kapoor died a day later after battling leukemia, at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in the city. He was 67.

On the work front, Rahman has joined hands with celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi to give a musical tribute to the nation’s fight against COVID-19, with song “Hum haar nahi maanenge”. The song has been released by HDFC Bank. (IANS)