Asees Kaur comes up with ‘fun, peppy’ song

Mumbai– Singer Asees Kaur has released “Wanga kaaliyan”, which she has described as a fun and peppy song.

With lyrics by Raj Fatehpur, the track is composed by Vikas and produced by Sunny Vik.

“Wanga kaaliyan” highlights the desires and attention a girl seeks in a relationship. The song describes the quintessential things a girl expects her lover to do with her, from romantic conversations to taking her shopping, to travelling the world and, at large, the consistent request that they have to spend quality time together.

“‘Wanga kaaliyan’ is a fun, peppy song and I feel people will connect with it and dance along. I have always wanted to sing a Punjabi dance song and when I heard the idea of doing ‘Wanga kaaliyan’ with the trio – Raj Fatehpur, Vikas and Sunny Vik, I was super stoked,” she said.

“It will be a dream come true to see people dance on ‘Wanga kaaliyan’ at weddings. I would also like to extend my thanks to the VYRL Originals, for me they are more than a label, they’re my family,” she added. (IANS)