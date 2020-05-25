Amyra’s tattoo has nothing to do with Illuminati

Mumbai– Actress Amyra Dastur says her “evil eye” tattoo has nothing to do with the Illuminati and that she loves what it symbolises.

Amyra was treating her fans to a question-answer session on Instagram, where a user asked for details about her tattoo.

“It’s an evil eye. I know everyone thinks it has something to do with the illuminati but they’re wrong . I love what the evil eye symbolises and this tattoo makes me feel safe from nazar,” she said.

Another user asked her if she’s single, Amyra got her mother to answer the question.

Her mother said: “Yes, you are single and happy.”

Amyra cross questioned her mother if she was sure.

To which, her mother is heard saying: “I think so.”

A third user asked Amyra about her upcoming projects, to which she replied: “Koi Jaan Na, Tandav/Dilli, Dongri To Dubai, Bagheera (Tamil).”

Amyra made her Bollywood debut in 2013’s “Issaq”, alongside Prateik Babbar. She was later seen in films like “Kaalakaandi”, “Rajma Chawal”, “Made In China”, and “Prassthanam” .