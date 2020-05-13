Amit Sharma: Heart-wrenching to see condition of less privileged due to COVID-19

Mumbai– “Badhai Ho” director Amit Sharma has urged people to contribute for the less privileged, particularly daily wage workers, who are the most vulnerable during the present COVID-19 crisis.

The filmmaker came along with few renowned names of society to take part in an initiative by the NGOs Phool Versha Foundation and NamMyoho Daan.

“COVID19 has created a vacuum in our lives, and what it has done to the less privileged is heart-wrenching. We couldn’t just sit and watch. So Garima Arora, Ness Wadia, Kanika Dhillon and I got together to help. Our motive is simple, to help as many people, as long as we can. We want to spread awareness of the conditions the migrant labourers, neglected communities and severely ill are living in, and to get people to contribute in whatever way they can. It is an attempt to make their lives better by providing basic daily food essentials,” Sharma told IANS.

Both NGOs have come together to extend support to LGBTQ+ communities and people ailing with diseases like AIDS, who are suffering more due to the lack of treatment and hard-to-reach doctors due to COVID-19.

The NGOs also feeding the daily wage earners and migrant labourers on a daily basis.

Sharma said: “These days are hard for a lot of people around us, and time just flies, in coordinating food supplies and ensuring proper precautions for our volunteers battling it out on the ground. There is just so much to do and contribute that I don’t realise when the day transitions into the night.”

On work front, Amit’s upcoming directorial venture is “Maidaan”, starring Ajay Devgn. (IANS)