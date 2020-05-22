Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik creating new version of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ title track

Mumbai– Composer Amaal Mallik and his brother, singer Armaan Malik, are collaborating to create a new version of the classic title track of the singing reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, which turns 25 this year.

Both brothers have a connect with the iconic show. While Amaal was on the judges’ panel for “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019”, Armaan was a finalist on “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs” 2006.

With lyrics by Kunaal Verma and the composition of Amaal, the track will be sung by Armaan alongside regional singers Swapnil Bandodkar, Rajesh Krishnan, Vijayaprakash, Saketh, Haricharan, Sithara Krishnakumar, Anik Dhar, Ankita Bhattacharya, Durnibar Saha, Dipti Rekha Padi, Swayam Padhi, Romy and Praval Ranjan.

“The title track of this show has meant so much to countless young aspirants hoping to make a place for themselves in the world of music. It holds a special place in the heart of every fan of this epic franchise, me included – so when it came to reinventing the track, I knew I had a tough task on my hands,” said Amaal.

“The idea was to create a fresh track that brings back elements of nostalgia while building a fresh layer of resilience, energy and spirit needed at the moment, one that inspires all of us to stand together and rise above the crisis. I feel blessed that I got this opportunity to make ‘India ka naya music anthem’. While Kunaal Vermaa has contributed to the lyrics of this anthem, Armaan has sung the Hindi parts of the track beautifully alongside all the regional singers who’ve sung it in 10 different languages, elevating the power of the anthem to the next level,” he added.

The new cut of the “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” track will be presented as ‘India Ka Naya Music Anthem’ during the ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’ concert on May 24, which celebrates the silver jubilee gala of the popular TV show.

“Ek Desh Ek Raag” is a fund-raising concert to help humanity cope better with the testing times through the power of music. It will start on May 23 with a 25-hour music marathon on digital.

The 25-year milestone will culminate in a concert on May 24 in 10 languages across 19 ZEE channels with popular faces of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” singing from the confines of their homes. (IANS)