Ace your learning from home

New Delhi– The COVID-19 has affected our lives in many ways. It has changed the way we interact with people and spend our free time. With the nationwide lockdown is gradually easing, there is still a long way to go before life restores to a normalcy. Navigating education in these strange times can seem daunting and can be challenging for students everywhere.

With schools being shut indefinitely, there has been an interruption in the education of children- especially those who depend on classrooms to learn.

But learning is a continuous process, and the reality is that anyone can learn anywhere through e-learning. Schools,play schools, colleges, tutorials and coaching centres have taken their education online. To avail of this benefit all we need is self-motivation and the right mindset. Ankita Kishore, Chief Strategy officer, BYJU’s shares with IANSlife 6 ways to ace “Learning from Home”.

Here are a few things students can do to help create the right learning environment and make the most of their time at home:

Set up camp, create your “study zone”: Staying all day at home can also mean lots of distractions. So in order to be focused, dedicate a specific area in the house for studies. Ensure this designated area is free of clutter, has good internet connectivity, and is comfortable enough for uninterrupted learning. And to give your study zone a special touch, decorate your space with motivational quotes for that extra push!

Take up a challenge, strengthen your concepts: This is your personal time and you need to free yourself from the hesitation of asking questions or accepting difficulties. It’s the best time to revisit lessons, strengthen fundamentals, and master challenging topics. So if you’re struggling with a certain topic, instead of shrugging it off, take the time to understand it. There are various study materials available online – videos and written – that explain concepts in an easy-to-grasp and engaging manner.

Watch videos, learn smarter: Did you know that visuals are processed 60,000 times faster by your brain than text? And I’m sure that anyone can vouch for the fact that learning from videos is a lot more fun than reading! Learning apps have videos with well-explained animated content and live classes that are designed to help students grasp concepts faster and retain them longer. So take the time to find videos that explain concepts visually so you can learn, understand, and remember them better.

Create a routine and stick to it: Having a routine can help you become a consistent and disciplined learner. So make a time-table for the day and allocate a certain amount of time to learn, practise, and revise. To ensure you make the best use of this routine, make sure that you stick to it. Opting for LIVE online classes could also help set a routine to your learning.

Make your surroundings your Teacher: Did you know that James Watt’s inspiration for the steam engine came from a boiling kettle? He noticed how the steam forced the kettle’s lid to rise and realised that he could use steam to power an engine.

What this story tells us is that science is all around us – in your kitchen, the garden, and everywhere else. So be observant of your surroundings, ask questions. If you’re curious to know why certain things work the way they do, look it up online. If you want to go a step further, analyse what you learn and mentally map each of your newly discovered facts to understand how everything is interconnected!

Practise, revise, and practise some more: There’s no better time than now to master concepts. Once you cover a new topic, practise and revise. There are unlimited practise tests and quizzes available online and on apps such as BYJU’S and more, that can help you practice, ensuring that you have a thorough understanding of every concept and unit. You can also refresh your memory by occasionally revisiting old topics.

