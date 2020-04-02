Yoga to combat lock down blues

New Delhi– The recent lockdown may prove daunting on our physiological and psychological well-being, due to lack of social mingling, outdoor and office routine.

This is when the ancient-old wisdom of Yoga comes to rescue. Yoga and lifestyle coach Grand Master Akshar suggests some common ways yoga can be used to effectively improve wellbeing at this time.

Enhance blood circulation with yoga

Surya Namaskar

As a salutation to Lord Sun, Surya Namaskar always starts with the right side. This is because the Surya Nadi or the Sun channel runs along the right side, so you begin the Surya Namaskar with your right leg. The Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation is best practiced early in the morning before sunrise. This will bless you with physical and mental strength, give you command over your body, calm your mind, balance your energies, and bring peace to your consciousness. Surya Namaskar is a powerful technique to make you more mindful. With regular practise, each and every task that you take up will be done consciously and with great care.

Surya Namaskar – 12 Steps make half the cycle

1. Pranam asana (The Prayer pose)

2. Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

3. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

5. Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

6. Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

10.Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

11. Hastha Utanasana

12. Pranam asana

Repeat the 12 steps with the Left leg moving in and out second to make 1 complete cycle. Total cycle is made of 24 counts.

How yoga and meditation is beneficial to increase immunity

The practice of Yoga asanas, and meditation provides natural support the immune system. By lowering stress hormones in your body, yoga rescues the immune system from compromise. Apart from this, Yoga conditions the lungs and respiratory tract, stimulates the lymphatic system removing toxins from the body, and ensures the optimal functioning of your organs. Here are a few asanas that can improve your immune system- Paschimottanasana, Halasana, Dhanurasana, Chakrasana, and Padmasana.

The rule of social distancing which has been enforced is also a great opportunity to build your mental strength. Through the practices of Pranayama and Meditation, you can increase your mental and spiritual strength. Practice Anulom Vilom, Kapal Bhati, Khand, and Brahmari pranayama. Include dairy products, orange juice, soy milk, cereals and daily exposure to sunlight before 10AM for your quota of Vitamin D.

How to handle depression and anxiety?

Through social distancing, we are spending more time with our families, and also have time for ourselves. With a pause on our lives, we now have to readjust, refocus and reinvent our schedules. Keep yourself occupied with productive activities, and involve your family too. Practice Surya Namaskar, yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques. Be as helpful as you can at home lending a hand wherever possible with chores. Keep an open mind, be a good listener, practice kindness, and understanding with those who are with you, or around you. Indulge in collective activities with your family members such as playing board games, singing, listening to music, talking, sharing your thoughts etc. Do not overdo news consumption, as this causes paranoia and unnecessary panic. Try to maintain a calm and balanced outlook as you look forward with optimism.

Mental wellness

Now is the time when you can go deep in your meditation, and in your pranayama practice. Here is a technique that will help you build on your mental health, and resilience. Health is everything, and this time can be used to work on building your mental, and physical health.

AakaashGanga Dhyan: (Galaxy Meditation)

Aakash Gange Dhyan is a type of meditation or visualization where you are required to imagine yourself to be an earthen pot. As you meditate, picture yourself to be a container that is allowing the entire universe to flow into you. Accept these energies as feel them flowing into you.

Benefits:

Makes you one with nature/existence

Get the power of the galaxy

Mind becomes strong

Builds memory power

Build focus

Enhances concentration

Brahmari Pranayama

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Place your thumbs on the ‘Tragus’, the external flap outside on your ear.

Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and ring finger on the corner of your nostril

Inhale and fill your lungs with air

As you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like that of a bee, i.e., “mmmmmmme.”

Keep your mouth closed the entire time and feel the vibration of the sound disseminate throughout your body

Duration: you may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Benefits

Calms the mind and rejuvenates the body

Increases sensitivity to tastes and fragrances

Relieves stress and anxiety

Makes the voice pleasant and melodious and strengthens the vocal cords

Treats throat uneasiness

Balances blood pressure

Improves concentration

What aprecautions should be taken in this critical situation, along with social isolation and distancing?

Diet: Along with your yoga, and meditation practice you can modify your diet to add healthier, and natural foods. Work on your immune system by consuming fruits and vegetables that provide you with Vitamin C. C

hoose fruits such as orange, kiwi, lemon, guava, grapefruit, and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts and capsicums for your dose of Vitamin C.

Include dairy products, orange juice, soy milk, and cereals for your quota of Vitamin D. Brown rice, millets dark leafy vegetables are a great source for Vitamin B. Sunlight is also extremely beneficial for you, try to wake up early and get your daily dose of the morning sun to soak up all those numerous health benefits.

Control your news consumption

Avoid going overboard on how often you check the news updates. While it is useful to have awareness, and be in the know, frequent news watching, sharing forwards relating to the pandemic, watching videos, reading social media opinions could cause an imbalance in your emotional state.

Mindfulness tips to cope up with Coronavirus Panic

Pause and celebrate all the positive changes that have already occurred on an unprecedented scale. Calamitous events such as natural disasters and accidents work as a trigger to cause unexpected positive events. They turn our attention toward the things that really matter, but which we usually take for granted. Through social distancing, we are spending more time with our families. The collective process of sharing and caring for each other is what helps us as humans to adapt, survive and thrive despite all odds. The Coronavirus has slowed down life for us, giving us all the much-needed pause. Let our thoughts and prayers go to those who are kept away from their loved ones now.

Easy ways to stay active at work from home during Corona

Regulate your sleeping hours and avoid oversleeping and overeating. Start your day early and put in at least 1 or 2 hours of practice every morning. Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar, and other flows can be done for as many cycles as per your capability. Do not spend long hours sitting in front of the television. Move your body with light stretches once every 2-3 hours, drink plenty of water and follow a disciplined routine.

How to exercise at home if you don’t have a home gym

Yoga can be practiced anywhere and at any time. Because Yoga does not need any equipment such as weights, or machines etc., it is an ideal choice for those who do not prefer working out at a gym. When you begin the day with Yoga, it keeps you active and energetic.

Santolanasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your stomach

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

Grip the floor with toes and keep the knees straight

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

Your wrists must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight

Hold the final posture for a while

Vasishtasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank)

With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor

Turn your entire body to face the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg

Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky

Ensure that both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other

Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line

Turn your head and look up at your right hand

Hold the asana for a while

Repeat the same on the left side

Naukasana

Formation of the Posture

Lie down on your back.

Bring your upper body 45e off the floor.

Pivot your body weight on your hips and lift your legs 45e off the floor.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

Try to prevent a bend in the knees.

Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward.

Tighten your abdominal muscles.

Straighten your back. (IANS)