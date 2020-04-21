Vijay Verma on the stars who inspired him to be an actor

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai– “Gully Boy”-fame Vijay Verma says there are two Indian actors — Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff — influenced him to become the actor that he is today.

Asked to recall a profound moment that made him think of taking acting seriously, Vijay told IANS: “For me, it was Sanjay Dutt in ‘Vaastav’. That was one of those films, and his character was one of such that made me say, ‘actor banna hai’. That performance impacted me so much! His character Raghu in the film was a man with a story of zero-to-hero. A man who became a gangster who roams around with pachaas-tola around his neck! Oh man! That was a performance! I think ‘Vastaav’ was the ‘Agneepath’ of my growing-up days!”

Did he share the story with Dutt when they met? “No, I haven’t because I met him socially, a couple of times. I met him at Mr Bachchan’s place but at those moments I was comfortable just being around him and getting a big hug! For sharing my story, we need to sit down and chat. That is yet to happen,” replied the actor, who recently appeared in the ZEE5 original film “Bamfaad”.

This year, Vijay has had three more releases — “Ghost Stories”, “She” along with “Baaghi 3”.

Vijay said that he is also a huge fan of “Baaghi 3” star Tiger Shroff’s father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

“I am a fanboy of Jaggu dada. He epitomised that galli culture of Mumbai. In my growing days I admired him so much that when ‘Gully Boy’ was offered to me, I felt like Moeen (his character in the film) is a tribute to Jaggu dada! I love him,” Vijay smiled. (IANS)