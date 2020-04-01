‘Tera ban jaunga’ fame singer Akhil Sachdeva fulfills ailing fan’s wish

Mumbai– Despite the coronavirus lockdown, singer Akhil Sachdeva, who is best known for his songs “Sun mere humsafar” (“Badrinath Ki Dulhania”) and “Tera ban jaunga” (“Kabir Singh”), has managed to spread a smile on an ailing fan’s face.

Akhil on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted a video that shows him singing “Tera ban jaunga” and playing the guitar, sharing that the fan had requested him to sing for him and that too with a smiling face.

“One of my fan since last 10 years is now going through a major Illness from last year and sent me a message that he wanted me to sing this one with a smile on my face. So here I am smiling throughout and singing this and I hope i make you feel better in your toughest of times. God bless you always and may you get out of this phase sooner and stay healthy forever,” Akhil wrote.

Apart from singing in films, Akhil has recorded for OTT shows such as “Dil Hi Toh Hai 3” and “Broken But Beautiful 2” . (IANS)