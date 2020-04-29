Tendulkar & Kohli in Dinesh Chandimal’s all-time Test XI

New Delhi– Sri Lanka cricketer Dinesh Chandimal picked his all-time Test XI and shared his list with fans on social media. With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, cricketers around at the world are engaging with fans on social media to keep themselves busy and entertained.

Chandimal listed his all-time Test XI consisting of players he has played with or against or at least seen play. The team was dominated by Sri Lankan players as there were five from the Island Nation.

India and South Africa had two representations each while England and West Indies had one player each in Chandimal’s dream team.

Chandimal handed over opening roles to Alastair Cook and Sachin Tendulkar. Cook ended his career as England’s highest run-getter while Tendulkar is the all-time top run scorer in the longest format, but at a different batting position.

Kumar Sangakkara was handed over the wicket-keeping role at No.3 while India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies prince Brian Lara came at No.4 and No.5 respectively.

Mahela Jayawardene was named as the captain of the side while Jacques Kallis was the designated all-rounder in Chandimal’s team.

Dale Steyn formed the fearsome two-pronged pace attack with Chaminda Vaas while Lankan spin greats Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath were the two spinners in the team.

Chandimal’s XI: Alastair Cook, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath. (IANS)