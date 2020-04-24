Sonu Sood pens a poem saluting corona warriors

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has penned an emotional poem saluting all corona warriors including doctors, medical staff, cleaning workers and delivery boys, who are working relentlessly to keep us safe, and also ensuring our lives go on smoothly.

The poem speaks of the nation’s unity and the need to fight together in these turbulent times.

In a video released on YouTube, the actor recites: “Maana ki ghani raat hai, iss raat se ladne ke liye, pura Bharat ek sath hai… Teri koshish meri koshish rang layegi, fir ussi bheed ka hissa hongey, bas sirf kuch he dino ki baat hai… Maana ki ghani raat hai, magar pura Bharat ek sath hai.”

“This is something really close to my heart, something I really wanted to do for all Indians out there, especially our Corona warriors. I hope with my poem, I’m able to motivate people to stay positive and make them believe that we will come out of this stronger than ever. It’s my tribute to all the heroes fighting this deadly battle,” he said.

The actor has decided to provide meal kits to over 25,000 migrants on a daily basis in Mumbai during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. Before this, Sonu started a ration drive to help the needy during the ongoing lockdown. He also offered his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and para medical staff. (IANS)