Sona Mohapatra launches guitar-based virtual music series

Mumbai– Singer Sona Mohapatra has launched a music series online titled “Guitarwaale Gaane With Sona”. She says it’s a tribute to the acoustic guitar music that makes her heart sing.

“This series is going to feature my favourite guitar players from the country and hopefully around the world. We are starting this with my favourite ‘Guitar God’ Sanjoy Das. Sanjoy has played with me for 11 years in my band and features prominently in almost all my songs, over 80 of them! I personally find guitar music extremely uplifting and full of hope,” said Sona.

“The first song is a tribute to the man who has inspired my first guitar-based song, ‘Bolo na’, as an artist. RD Burman’s ‘Bolo bolo’ was on my mind when we made that song in 2006. To kick-start this series with a maestro like Sanjoy whom we call Bapi gives me the deepest joy,” she added.

Sona shared that Bapi plays all genres with ease and aplomb like “very few musicians you have heard and we will explore different facets to his guitar styles too”.

The next will see him play a raaga, Yaman Kalyan blended with Sona’s song “Abhi nahin aana”.

“This digital musical series, #GWGSona is a tribute to the acoustic guitar music that makes my heart sing and we hope it strikes a chord with everyone with its simplicity and timeless quality,” she said.

“I do believe that music has the power to calm and heal, and this is a small attempt to spread positive energy around,” she added.(IANS)