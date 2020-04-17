Shankar Mahadevan: Music can bring a sense of comfort

Mumbai– Singer Shankar Mahadevan feels there is too much noise amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and feels music can bring a sense of positivity and comfort.

“These are tough times for everyone, there is so much noise around the pandemic which instils a sense of worry and chaos,” Mahadevan said.

“But, Music is one such source which has the power to make everyone see a silver lining in the dark clouds that have engulfed the nation. It brings a sense of positivity, a sense of comfort and maybe a song dedication could brighten up someone’s bad day and some level of assurance that we will get through this together,” he added.

Mahadevan will be performing live on April 19 through Asian Paints’ #LiveFromHome initiative.

He said:” Me and my sons — Shivam and Siddharth — are glad to be a part of the #LiveFromHome initiative by Asian Paints where we can all come together, have a good time and truly connect even in this phase of social distancing.”

On the initiative, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said: “We believe music has a way of erasing distance, especially when our lives seem disorderly at the moment with the lockdown and social distancing. #LiveFromHome initiative will find a way to bridge the gap and spread positivity amidst the lockdown.” (IANS)