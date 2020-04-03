Robotic nurses to deliver medicine, food to TN corona patients

Chennai–Now technology proves the connection between food and medicine. From serving food at upmarket restaurants, robots are now being deployed to serve medicine to COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu in an attempt to reduce the infection risk for nurses.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Friday visited the Stanley Hospital here and checked the functions of ‘robotic nurses’ deployed in corona wards.

He said the robotic nurses can serve food and medicine to COVID-19 patients. This will limit the direct contact of doctors/nurses have with the patients and reduce the risk of infection.

Similarly, some hospitals in the state had used drones to disinfect their buildings on a pilot basis.

Meanwhile, Chennai police also used drones to make announcements to the public on the measures to be followed to safeguard against coronavirus infection. (IANS)