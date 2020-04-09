Patel Brothers Reopening Stores Nationwide on April 9

WALTHAM, MA-– Patel Brothers, a poplar Indian-American supermarket across the United States that had closed its stores in the face of Coronavirus pandemic, announced Wednesday that it will reopen its all stores on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

In an email to its customers, Patel Brothers said that stores nationwide will open daily from 12 Noon to 7:00 pm. Patel Brothers had closed its stores on March 30.

“During our closure, we conducted a deep sanitation of our facilities and have established new safety protocols for the continued health of our employees and customers during this time,” Patel Brothers said. “We are looking forward to safely serving our communities once again. We appreciate your loyalty and patience with the Patel Brothers family.”

Patel Brothers urged its customers to be mindful and help keep shopping environment safe. It recommended the following safety guidelines: