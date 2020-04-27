Only 3% Asians in Boston Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 as Compared with 42% African-Americans, 27% Whites, and 19% Hispanic

By
India New England News
-
0
1200

BOSTON—Only 3 percent Asians in the city of Boston have tested positive for coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, as compared with 42 percent for Black/African-Americans, 27 percent whites and 19 percent Latin/Hispanics, according to a latest report from Boston Public Health Commission.

Boston’s Latest Numbers (As of April 26, 2020) are:

  • 8,159 confirmed cases
  • 1,638 recovered
  • 302 deaths.

“Although complete data on race and ethnicity among COVID-19 positive cases in Boston residents has not been reported to the City of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is actively working to collect available data for public release,” Boston Public Health Commission reported on its website.

Boston Race/Ethnicity Case Data: 

Race/Ethnicity Known Cases Percentage of Known Cases
Asian/PI 176 3%
Black/African-American 2314 42%
Latinx/Hispanic 1055 19%
Other 509 9%
White 1468 27%
Total Race/Ethnicity Identified Cases in Boston 5522 67.7% of total cases in Boston have known Race/Ethnicity data
Total Cases in Boston  8159  

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here