Only 3% Asians in Boston Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 as Compared with 42% African-Americans, 27% Whites, and 19% Hispanic

BOSTON—Only 3 percent Asians in the city of Boston have tested positive for coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, as compared with 42 percent for Black/African-Americans, 27 percent whites and 19 percent Latin/Hispanics, according to a latest report from Boston Public Health Commission.

Boston’s Latest Numbers (As of April 26, 2020) are:

8,159 confirmed cases

1,638 recovered

302 deaths.

“Although complete data on race and ethnicity among COVID-19 positive cases in Boston residents has not been reported to the City of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is actively working to collect available data for public release,” Boston Public Health Commission reported on its website.

Boston Race/Ethnicity Case Data: