Of the Nine Indian American Billionaires, Two Are Women

BOSTON—Of the nine Indian Americans on the Forbes magazine’s list of world’s billionaires released this week, two are Indian American women: Neeraja Sethi and Jayshree Ullal.

According to the 34th annual world’s billionaires list, in which Forbes ranks the wealthiest individuals globally, there are 2,095 billionaires.

Here is the complete list of Indian Americans on the list ranked globally by Forbes:

Romesh T. Wadhwani: $3.4 billion

Global rank: 565

Mr. Wadhwani is the chairman and CEO of Symphony Technology Group, which brings in $2.5 billion in annual revenues. He combined 9 of his companies that were AI-focused into a new group called SymphonyAI in 2017.

Jay Chaudhry: $2.8 billion

Global rank: 743

Mr. Chaudhry is CEO of ZScaler, a cybersecurity firm he founded in 2008. It went public in March 2018. He and his family own 45% of the Nasdaq-listed firm.

Rakesh Gangwal: $2.4 billion

Global rank: 875

Mr. Gangwal made his fortune from InterGlobe Aviation, the parent outfit of budget airline IndiGo, India’s largest by market share. He started his airline career with United Airlines in 1984 and went on to run US Airways Group as its chief executive and chairman.

Kavitarak Ram Shriram: $2.2 billion

Global rank: 945

An early Google backer, Mr. Shriram has sold of most of his stock but remains on the board of its parent company, Alphabet. Born in India, Shriram studied math at the University of Madras. After moving to the US he joined Netscape in 1994 as an executive.

Vinod Khosla: $2 billion

Global rank: 1063

Mr. Khosla is the founder of Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

His firm, Khosla Ventures, invests in experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics.

Aneel Bhusri: $1.7 billion

Global rank: #1267

Mr. Bhusri is CEO of business software firm Workday, which he cofounded with Dave Duffield, the founder of PeopleSoft. He started his career in the early 1990s at business software firm PeopleSoft, where he rose to become vice chairman.

Bharat Desai: $1.4 billion

Global rank: 1513

Mr. Desai founded IT consulting and outsourcing company Syntel with his wife Neerja Sethi from their apartment in Troy, Michigan in 1980. In October 2018 French IT firm Atos SE acquired Syntel for $3.4 billion in cash.

Neerja Sethi: $1 billion

Global Rank: 1990

Ms. Sethi cofounded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan. French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for $3.4 billion in October 2018. Sethi got an estimated $510 million for her stake.

Jayshree Ullal: $1 billion

Global rank: 1990:

Ms. Ullal has been president and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking firm, since 2008. The publicly-traded company recorded revenues of $2.2 billion in 2018.

With Mukesh Ambani at the top, India now has 101 billionaires, according to Forbes.

The total combined net worth of this year’s billionaires worldwide is $8 trillion, down from $8.7 trillion in 2020. 267 people dropped off this year’s list and a record 1,062 individuals have seen a drop in their fortunes, both reflective of the turbulent markets and the coronavirus pandemic, according to Forbes.

Approximately 70% of the list is made up of self-made billionaires.

Forbes Methodology: The Forbes Billionaires list is a snapshot in time of wealth using stock prices and exchange rates from March 18, 2020. Forbes lists individuals rather than multi-generational families who share large fortunes, though we include wealth belonging to a billionaire’s spouse and children if that person is the founder of the fortune. In some cases, siblings and couples are listed together if the ownership breakdown among them isn’t clear, however they still must be worth on average a minimum of $1 billion apiece to make the cut.