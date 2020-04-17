Nupur Asthana: Women are often subject to casual patriarchy

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai– Director Nupur Asthana’s popular web series “Four More Shots Please!” is back with its second season soon. The show revolves around four female protagonsts, and Asthana says although times have changed enough for women to live their lives on their own terms, they are still subjected to casual patriarchy.

“As women we are subject to a lot of casual patriarchy in society even though we are living independent lives. We have normalised so much over the years with the social conditioning, that we girls at times do not even realise that. So I think the first thing is, we should identify such casual sexism and stand up against it. Of course not every time you will get your way out. At times, people will criticise you but that should not discourage to voice an opinion. I am not saying that one has to be in a ‘bra-burning’ kind of way, but in a subtle manner we can change the mental condition, so that we can make all the men understand the importance of feminism,” Nupur told IANS.

Citing an example of casual patriarchy Nupur said: “It happens more often at the workplace that men are promoted based on their potential and women are promoted based on their experiences. I think somewhere that needs to go away! When it comes to a new opportunity, the female employee is told, ‘you haven’t done it before’, but the same opportunity is given to a male employee on the basis of potential. If experience is one of the criteria, then none of them has it, but why then is a male is chosen over a female employee? We have addressed it in the show, so I think it will start a conversation around it.”

While the first season was directed by Anu Menon, Nupur directs the new season. The main story continues with the four principal characters played by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.

The show also features Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, Simone Singh, Amrita Puri among others.

“Four More Shots Please!” is written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra, and from cinematography to editing all major departments of the show are handled by women.

“I also have a problem with pay disparity. If female employees are paid equally then the GDP would go up! I think equal opportunity and breaking the glass ceiling are constant things,” added the director.

The new season of “Four More Shots Please!” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)