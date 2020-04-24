New England Marathi Mandal Raises $10,000 to Help Hospitals and Community During Covid Pandemic

BOSTON—New England Marathi Mandal (NEMM), a 41-year old local Indian organization that has over 300 families in the New England area as a members, has raised $10,000 to help hospitals and other community groups during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to current CDC guidelines and direction of our Governor, we can’t really help community directly through volunteering. So, our current NEMM committee decided to do “Covid-19” fundraising within our community and help hospitals and pantries in New England area and well-known non-profit organization from Maharashtra, India,” said Santosh Salvi, president of NEMM. “With the support from our community, we collected $10,250 in two weeks. We are amazed to see support from the community and willingness to help in this critical situation.

MEMM strives to preserve Maharashtrian culture through various activities throughout the year. Over the years, the organization has provided many programs and entertained good size crowds during Marathi festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Padwa and Sankrant.

“It was difficult to select hospitals in New England area as well as reputable non-profit organization in India,” said Mr. Salvi.

Since NEMM members, Dr. Smita Chaudhary works in Lowell General and Dr. Raju Parulkar works in UMass Memorial, NEMM decided to go with the Lowell General and UMass Memorial – Marlborough hospitals.

“They really helped navigate us to the right persons in those hospitals. With the assistance of Mr. Milind Kanitkar/Mrs. Anita Ghatnekar, we learned more about Seva Sahayog Foundation’s work in Maharashtra and decided to select that organization,” said Mr. Salvi. “Mr. Atul Nagras who was residing in Boston for quite long time is engaged with “Seva Sahayog Foundation, got the good feedback about him through our NEMM members.”

NEMM donated funds to various organizations as below: