‘Na Corona Karo’ song creates ripples on social media

New Delhi– A song to make people aware about new coronavirus by Pune-based classical khayal vocalist Sandeep Ranade has mesmerized celebrities e from Oscar winning musician AR Rahman to Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj e and social media users alike.

Ranade, who worked with companies like Google, Microsoft, Citrix and VMware as a software engineer in the US, has also created an iOS app for practicing riyaaz and developing shrutis called eNaadSadhana’.

The latest song was shared by Rahman on his Instagram account, that created more buzz.

“When I created eNa Corona Karo’ song in Raga Basant, we were yet to go into lockdown but there was so much fear, uncertainty and doubt worldwide, which has now only intensified,’ Ranade told IANS.

“I wanted to feel hope and optimism and the song was simply an expression of this sentiment. After I shared the song on social media and it went viral, I got messages from people all over the world, saying they felt uplifted, optimistic, and motivated to fight the virus as a community,” he elaborated.

According to Ranade, music can lift us out of depression and motivate us when we feel hopeless.

Celebrities like Mahadevan, Pandit Ajay Pohankar, Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, Daler Mehndi, Adnan Sami, Shubha Mudgal, Nana Patekar and others have also hailed Ranade’s effort on social media platforms.

eNaadSadhana’ iOS app created by Ranade helps recreate a live experience with tools like talented tabla and manjira, smart swarmandal, rich tanpuras and precision tuner.

The app does intense real-time processing like music detection AI, synthesizing and simulating sounds for realistic instruments, Raga creativity AI, Taal aesthetics AI, analysing music (notes, raga, phrases, layakari, volume modulation, modality, bandish, mukhada, etc). (IANS)