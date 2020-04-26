Indore: Porsche rider made to do sit-ups for not wearing mask

Indore–A young man in Indore who took out his two-seater luxury car Porsche 718 Boxster for a spin amid the lockdown restrictions owing to the dreaded coronavirus outbreak had to face punishment as he was spotted without a mask.

With Indore becoming a major hotspot of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Madhya Pradesh, the authorities have prohibited anyone from stepping out of home without a face mask.

As a result, the yellow Porsche rider faced punishment as he was made to do sit-ups, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the high-end expensive car is being stopped by the members of the Municipal Safety Committee. The man steps out of the car and is seen being forced to do sit-ups by a baton-wielding member of the committee.

The man later told the media that he had a curfew pass, and that he had stepped out to distribute food but the members of the committee did not listen to him and made him do sit-ups.

Though Indore Police was contacted over the matter, no one seemed to be available for any remark.

Indore, with the highest number of coronavirus positive patients in Madhya Pradesh, has so far seen a total of 1,085 infected individuals. At least 57 people have lost their lives to the virus that has claimed over 820 lives in India so far.

The Indore administration has enforced a complete lockdown and there is a ban on people leaving their homes. Those who are being allowed to leave the house need to use masks and sanitisers.