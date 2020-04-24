Indiaspora reaches its initial goal of $1 million fund raising to fight hunger

WASHINGTON, DC–Indiaspora has reached a $1 million milestone in contributions from the diaspora community in just ten days after launching its ChaloGive for COVID-19 online giving campaign April 10 at ChaloGive.org to fight hunger.

The donations are providing relief directly to vulnerable populations affected most by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and India.

The contributions given are sent to two beneficiary organizations, Feeding America in the U.S. and Goonj in India. Feeding America has secured 4.7 million meals in the U.S. through Indiaspora’s initiative, as each $1 contributed secures 10 meals through Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks.

Goonj, which is using the funds to provide food, dry ration and hygiene kits to displaced migrant laborers in parts of eighteen states in India, has been able to provide sustenance for 106,000 migrants and their families through this initiative so far. Each $20 contributed to Goonj feeds a family of four for 7-10 days.

“There was a huge desire in our community to help during this crisis, and we provided an easy way to give. The Indian diaspora stood up and rose to the occasion when the ultimate time of reckoning arrived,” said Indiaspora’s Executive Director, Sanjeev Joshipura. “We want to do everything we can to help our country of birth and our country of citizenship. It is not either or, it is US and India.”

One of the donations that helped Indiaspora cross the $1 million threshold came from Bay-area based volunteer group Aram Sei, whose vision is to support grassroots charities worldwide in the areas of education and healthcare.

“Our team of twelve members is proud to support the ChaloGive fundraiser initiative that helps us make a direct impact to those in need,” said Sangeetha Lakshminarayanan, President and Founder of Aram Sei. “We feel fortunate to be able to make a difference in our country of origin and the country we have embraced and made our home.”

Indiaspora also added new partnerships for the ChaloGive campaign. In addition to former Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi, noted philanthropists Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and actor Nandita Das, all existing “ChaloGive for COVID-19” Ambassadors, Indiaspora is excited to announce the addition of GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija, and Raj and Aradhana (Anna) Asava, the pioneers of the “HungerMitao” (wipe out hunger) movement in America, who have helped rally the diaspora community to reach the $1 million mark.

“Having enabled over 10 million meals to-date, HungerMitao is proud to partner with Indiaspora to raise funds for the food challenged in this time of crisis,” said Raj and Anna Asava, who both have a successful track record of partnering with food banks across North America. “HungerMitao is a grassroots initiative engaging the Indian American community in the fight against hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks.”

“Just as India’s social indices had begun to improve, coronavirus threatens to bring 80% of India’s working population – the informal sector – to its knees,” said Atul Satija, founder of India’s largest donation platform, and Indiaspora’s India partner for ChaloGive. “We appeal to the huge Indian diaspora to support the immediate needs of hunger and reviving livelihoods before they fall back into extreme poverty, and rebuilding the lives of the less fortunate in the longer term.”

The campaign at ChaloGive.org continues, with a live Facebook ChaloGive rally planned May 4 at 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST on the eve of Giving Tuesday for COVID-19.

ChaloGive for COVID-19 is the second online giving campaign by Indiaspora. Its inaugural ChaloGive campaign launched October 2, 2019 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, from October 2-8, 2019, highlighting more than 20 organizations with successful track records in areas of poverty alleviation and empowerment, health, and education.



Indiaspora is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization established to transform the success of the Indian diaspora into meaningful impact worldwide. Their members are a powerful network of diaspora leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions that work to build stronger communities at home and abroad.

More about our beneficiary nonprofits:



Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.