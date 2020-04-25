Hyderabad cop wins hearts by lending voice to NRI’s lockdown wish

Hyderabad– The month-long coronavirus induced lockdown has seen policemen donning different roles while serving on the frontline to combat the pandemic.

They are not only strictly enforcing the lockdown norms to check the spread of Covid-19, but are also going out of their way to help the poor and the needy.

A day after a police officer in Hyderabad won praise from Himachal Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister for paying Rs 20,000 from his pocket towards the hospital bill of a man from Himachal stuck in Hyderabad, another policeman from the city has won the hearts.

This cop sang a song for a woman on her birthday on the request of her US-based son who could not join her because of the ongoing lockdown.

Mr. Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, currently living in Denver- Colorada, USA requested the Rachakonda Police to wish his mother on her 60th birthday. In a letter to the cops, he writes ' I apologise at the outset for making this request but it's my Mother's 60th Birthday on 24th April for which I was originally planning on giving her a surprise visit to make it extra special for her, but due to the current situation with the Covid -19 Corona Virus, lock-downs, I would not be able to travel'He further says, 'My mother lives alone, I was looking to see if I could request your department to send a representative to personally wish her on behalf of my family, my brother's family and uncle's and aunt's in USA. My mother loves surprises and I am sure it would make her day. I would be ever grateful if you could honor my special request in the current circumstances'.

Narasimha Swamy, an inspector at Neredmet police station under the Rachakonda police commissionerate, made the 60th birthday of Kutty Hadassa a special one by visiting her and singing the song. The video clip of the cop singing the popular Hindi song “Baar daar din yeh aaye” went viral on social media.

Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, who lives in the US, approached Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshitha K. Murthy with a request to send someone to his mother’s place to surprise her with the birthday greetings.

“As my mother lives alone, I was looking to see if I could request your department to send a representative to personally wish her on behalf of my family, my brother’s family and uncles and aunts in the US. My mother loves surprises and I am sure it would make her day. I would be ever grateful if you could honor my special request in the current circumstances,” he wrote.

The DCP entrusted the task to inspector Narasimha Swamy. He along with his colleagues went to her house at Sainikpuri with fruits and a mike and sound box and sang the birthday song at the entrance of the house.

It made the day for Kutty Hadassa, a retired teacher, who was surprised to receive greetings from the police on behalf of her son. She came out and thanked them with folded hands.

Asher conveyed his gratitude to the cops. “Thanking you and the entire department for the brave and wonderful work that you all have been doing in keeping residents safe in these difficult circumstances,” he said.

The inspector said what he did gave him immense satisfaction and he did not do it only as an assignment from the higher-ups.