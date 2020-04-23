Gautam Sundaram Named Principal at Boston Architectural Firm Perkins and Will

BOSTON—The Boston office of Perkins and Will has promoted Gautam Sundaram to the position of principal of the firm.

Mr. Sundaram joined the the company in 2019 as an associate principal and the urban design practice leader.

His promotion to principal reflects a growing demand for Sundaram’s urban design leadership regionally and nationally, Perkins and Will said in a statement.

He has collaborated with teams across sectors—from corporate and commercial to life sciences and education—to lend a holistic urban design and planning perspective.

Mr. Sundaram draws on more than 20 years of experience in landscape architecture, urban design, and academic planning in the Boston area and the broader New England region.