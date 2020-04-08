Corona in Delhi: 669 test positive; 93 new cases from Markaz

New Delhi– With 93 reported positive in the last 24 hours from the Nizamuddin Markaz patients at the quarantine centers, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 669 on Wednesday.

The national capital has reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours, and the total toll is nine since the outbreak of the infection.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the 669 cases, 426 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz.

“Total 93 patients, who were quarantined at the government facilities after they were evacuated from the Markaz, have tested positive,” the health bulletin said.

It says 214 positive cases have foreign travel history and their contacts.

The positive cases in Delhi increased dramatically ever since people were evacuated last week from the Markaz building where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world and country were staying under one roof without following any social distancing.

Among the total patients, 20 have been discharged and cured while one has migrated.

“As many as 558 patients are in hospitals. While 28 are in the ICU, six are on ventilators and 15 are on oxygen,” the health report said.

So far, 9,332 tests have been conducted in the city and 847 reports are pending. “While 588 reports were positive, 7,897 reports were negative,” it says.

About 17,500 people are home-quarantined across the city and 2,968 are quarantined at government facilities. The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since last week.

The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 on March 30, which increased to 120 on March 31. While the cases were 152 on April 1, on April 2 ,it jumped to 293 coronavirus cases. On April 3, the tally reached 386 while the next day, on April 4, it was 445. The total cases on Sunday was 503.

The total coronavirus cases in the national capital were 525 on Monday, and reached 579 on Tuesday. (IANS)