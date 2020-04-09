Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Neena Gupta, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

Yami Gautam reveals qualities she wants in her partner

Mumbai– “Good cook” and “good humour” are the two essential qualities that actress Yami Gautam wants in her life partner.

On Wednesday, Yami conducted an interactive session with fans on Instagram.

When one of her fans asked her about the qualities she wants in her partner, Yami said: “Great cook, super funny with a beautiful heart.”

Yami also shared how she is spending time at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Yoga, cooking, reading, watching films/shows and missing my family in chandigarh,” she said.

On the film front, Yami will be next seen in “Ginny Weds Sunny” , which also features Vikrant Massey.

Lockdown diaries: Neena Gupta mows the lawn

Mumbai– Actress Neena Gupta is putting her lockdown time to good use by mowing the lawn.

Neena took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself holding a lawn mower and cutting the grass.

“Dum laga ke haee sha,” Neena, who is seen dressed in a white shirt and dark green pants, captioned the image, which currently has over 106K views.

Earlier, Neena posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.

“Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne,” Neena captioned the video.

In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learnt to stitch.

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix’s show “Masaba Masaba”.

Kareena shares throwback beach pic with hubby Saif and son Taimur

Mumbai– Amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback photograph of herself at the beach.

Kareena shared the beach picture on Instagram, where she can be seen with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

In the image, Kareena wears a red swimsuit and holds a coconut while Taimur is seen playing. Saif looks on at his son.

“I am not dreaming of beaches… You are! #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the image, which currently has 53.1K likes on the the photosharing website.

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram earlier this month, she has been constantly sharing highlights of her life.

She recently shared a photograph of a necklace made out of pasta by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan.

On the film front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium” with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

Abhishek Bachchan misses mom Jaya on her b’day as she’s in Delhi due to lockdown

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan has penned an emotional post for his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who celebrates her birthday on Thursday. Jaya Bachchan is currently in Delhi, unable to fly back home owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“As every child will tell you, their favourite word is… MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you,” Abhishek wrote on Instagram.

Along with his wish, he also posted a picture that shows his mom smiling brightly.

Wishing Jaya on her 72nd birthday, a lot of celebrities, including Sonali Bendre and Maniesh Paul also showered love.

“Happy birthday Jaya mam! Stay blessed always,” Maniesh commented.

“Happy birthday aunty Jaya,” Sonali said.

COVID-19: Sonu Sood offers his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood has offered his Juhu hotel for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and the para medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” Sonu said.

The actor is also making the best use of social media platform, spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. He has also been telling people how to workout at home and maintain fitness. In a recent Instagram post, Sonu i seen using home furniture as gymming equipment.

Anya Singh: There’s a lot more liberty on digital platforms

New Delhi– Actress Anya Singh, who has worked on the big screen as well as the digital space, says that there is a lot more liberty for actors in web series as there is no censorship.

“I think one of the biggest differences between a web-show and a movie is that the audience gets a lot more time with the characters. So, creatively you can also spend a lot more time carving their graph or creatively.. Since its not censored really there’s a lot more you can do for anyone be it the writers, directors or actors. There’s a lot more liberty that’s given to you creatively,” Anya told IANS.

Anya, 27, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, which revolves around seven innocent undertrials who give a band performance in the prison to get into the good books of the authorities and secure their acquittal.

She then featured in web-series titled “Never Kiss Your Best Friend” along with Nakuul Mehta. The show is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi.

Anya says that in films, the audience don’t get much time to spend with the characters.

“In a film, that’s only for two hours or tow hours fifteen minutes the audience spends a lot lesser time with your characters. They remember you but in a show they spend a lot more time they really relate to it or they get attached to it. I think that’s one of the biggest differences,” she added.

Sandeepa’s ‘big day’ is all about hand washing, looking out of window

Mumbai– Actress Sandeepa Dhar took to Instagram, where she shared a few photographs of herself posing in front of the camera.

“I slept 12 hours last night and I am freaking ready for a big day of hand washing and looking out the window. #quarantinelife #stayhome #ThatsMeDressedUpToNetflixAndChill,” Sandeepa captioned the images, which has 68.5K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 “Isi Life Mein” opposite actor Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in “Gollu Aur Pappu”. (IANS)