Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Tisca Chopra, Adah Sharma, and more…

Urvashi Rautela: A virtual vacation will do for now

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela seems to be in a holiday mode and says amid lockdown a virtual vacation will do for now.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a sea green bikini. In the snapshot she lies on a wooden plank beside the ocean. She completed her look with a pink flower in her hair and sunglasses.

“Sunshine is my favorite accessory. Close your eyes & imagine beach.. A virtual vacation will do for now,” she captioned the image, which currently has 330K likes.

Urvashi on Sunday treated her fans to a dance video. In the clip, the actress is seen performing “heel choreography” on the Bollywood number “Aashiq banaya aapne” by Himesh Reshammiya.

Earlier this week, Urvashi’s Facebook account was hacked. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from the account.

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.

Tisca Chopra: Important to stay mentally fit during lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Tisca Chopra says due to the ongoing isolation period, anxiety and mental health are big issues today. She has stepped forward to help people get through this tough time.

People have been under lockdown for over a month now, and a lot of celebrities are trying to help fans through various activities. Some are suggesting good books, others are posting videos of cooking, while some are spending time learning new things.

Tisca has also found a way to help the masses through this lockdown. She conducted a live session on Instagram with Dr Sanjay Chugh who specialises in neuro-psychiatry. During the session, they discussed issues that people are dealing with currently, right from anxieties to parenting.

“Due to this pandemic, we all are sitting in our homes and there are chances that we might feel anxious with this drastic change in our lifestyle. Due to this isolation period, anxiety and mental health is a big issue today. We might do yoga and other workouts to keep ourselves healthy physically but it is equally important to stay fit mentally too and so, I decided to get Dr Chugh on board though by Instagram to explain people a lot of factors related to their psyche,” Tisca said.

Adah Sharma wears a ‘fancy mop’ to drive away Monday blues

Mumbai– Adah Sharma took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo in a beautiful blue long dress which she jockingly calls a “fancy mop”!

The actress wrote: “Driving your Monday blues away with this fancy blue mop …chalo sab log pocha karo (let’s get to sweeping the floor everyone).”

It seems Adah Sharma is utilizing her lockdown time doing some cleaning work at home. This is evident from her social media posts.

Adah recently shared a video on Instagram, where she can be seen posing with a “jhadu” (broom) while the song “Jaadu teri nazar” from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer “Darr” plays in the background.

“Tag someone who hasn’t done jhaadu today…. P.S. Mera jawaab haan hai ! (Not like I’ve been given a choice) . Now you do your version with ur jhaadu and tag me ??#jhaduwithadah,” the actress had captioned her video.

Arjun Kapoor: Can’t wait to enjoy the nonsense of being a family together

Mumbai– Amid lockdown strictures, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor became nostalgic about spending time with his grandmother, saying he cannot wait to sit down and enjoy the “nonsense” of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a vintage photograph of his grandmother and late grandfather. Along with the post, he shared a heart-warming note about staying away from family due to the lockdown.

“My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family. Unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor. He couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when he toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health.”

He said he is missing visiting his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor owing to the lockdown.

“This post was just because I’m missing her and I’m certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives… eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch.

Bipasha makes hubby Karan’s fave besan ladoos to mark anniversary

Mumba– Actress Bipasha Basu donned the chef’s hat and tried making hubby Karan Singh Grover’s favourite besan laddoos to mark their upcoming fourth wedding anniverary. The recipe came from dancing diva Malaika Arora and chef Chinu.

Taking to her Instagram, Bipasha posted a video in which she is seen making the laddoos.

“4th anniversary coming up. Had to make his favourite laddoos,” she captioned the video.

In another video, Karan is seen enjoying eating the mouth-watering laddoos while video calling with his friends — Aarti Singh and Ayaz Khan.

“Best laddoos in the world,” Karan says in the video.

Karan and Bipasha will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30. Bipasha met Karan during the shooting of the 2015 film “Alone”. The couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. (IANS)