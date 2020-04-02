Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and more…

Urvashi Rautela repeats bikini in new video, trolls have a field day

Mumbai– B-Town hottie and internet sensation Urvashi Rautela seems to have developed a relationship with isolation during the period of lockdown. The actress calls it ‘isolationship’ on Instagram. However, that she is repeatedly sharing pictures and videos in the same bikini on social media, did not skip the watchful eyes of netizens.

On Thursday, Urvashi shared a video where she can be seen enjoying in a pool wearing a bright pink-orange bikini. The “Pagalpanti” actress captioned: “In Isolationship.”

The bikini seems to be the actress’ favourite because she made a couple of Instagram posts wearing the same bikini just a few days ago.

Fans are speculating if Thursday’s bikini-clad swimming pool video shared by Urvashi is a fresh one or a throwback. A user even commented trolling the actress, asking whether Urvashi is planning to buy another bikini or whether they should gift a new one to her!

No matter what trolls say, Urvashi is setting the water on fire with that super hot bikini video, no one can deny that.

Commenting on the same, a user wrote: “Wish we had that sort of isolationship.”

KJo’s daughter Roohi describes his blazers as ‘girl’s clothes’

Mumbai– After his toddler son Yash suggested Karan Johar should wear “simple clothes”, the filmmaker’s daughter Roohi has described his blazer collection as “girl clothes”!

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself along with his twins inide his walk-in wardrobe.

In the clip, Yash and Roohi are seen holding on to some of his clothes in their hands.

Roohi has a red sequined blazer, which Karan wore for an award event, and calls it “girl’s clothes”.

While Yash holds a neon yellow jacket and laughs loudly.

Then Karan is heard saying: “Are you laughing at dada’s clothes? I guess I have to reassess my fashion choices.”

The filmmaker captioned the post: “Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars.”

This is not the first time Karan has shared a sneak peek of his life. The director, an avid user of social media, keeps sharing glimpses of his life and kids on the virtual world with his fans and followers.

Anushka Sharma : Everybody is unique

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday conducted an interactive session with her fans. She asked her followers to share one habit which they all have developed in themselves amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

When one social media user said that he/she is good at nothing, the “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” actress gave the follower a meaningful advice.

“Everybody is unique and good for something (lots of things). Don’t compare yourself and ruin your peace,” Anushka said.

Anushka also shared how important is to learn lessons from the ongoing health crises.

“We gotta learn… warna aur phatke padenge!,” she added.

Before wrapping the session, Anushka thanked her followers to “share the thoughts” with her.

“I am happy to know so many are making the most of this and being strong. Happiest knowing you all are connecting with yourselves on a deeper level. Let’s stay home, stay safe and stay strong,” she concluded.

Lockdown diaries: Kriti Sanon declutters wardrobe

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon is utilising the nationwide lockdown to declutter her wardrobe.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself cleaning her wardrobe, although her puppy Phoebe won’t give up playing with her clothes.

“And while i was trying to declutter my wardrobe, Phoebe found some playtime!” Kriti captioned the image.

The picture currently has 1 million likes on the photo-sharing application.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen “Mimi”, directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychay!”. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

The film is slated to be released in July.

Shilpa Shetty pens emotional note to Mumbai

Mumbai– Mumbai is called the city that never sleeps. People here are always on the move. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, silence has been prevailing in the streets of the city of dreams for almost 8 days now. And seeing the empty roads since Janata Curfew, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra couldn’t stop herself from praising Mumbaikars.

“I am an ‘assal Mumbaikar’… and like all of us, I’ve always known of Mumbai as the city that never sleeps! Never did I think that there’d be a day when I’d see the streets of my city empty as they are today. I have been seeing some of these images on the internet ever since the Janta Curfew and the subsequent lockdown.

“It’s disheartening to see the city so silent, but also a consolation that ‘most’ people who are responsible and sensible are staying at home. It’s a matter of time, I’m sure that together with our indomitable spirit, we will fight this too! Today, I’m grateful for belonging to a city that has stood the test of time and fought every battle in front of us as one unified force. I’m a proud Mumbaikar and Indian,” she wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, she uploaded a few pictures that show empty roads in Mumbai.

On the home front, the actress and her businessman husband Raj Kundra recently welcomed their second child — a daughter named Samisha — through surrogacy.

Taapsee Pannu recalls the time she secretly got her hair straightened

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback video of the time when she had coloured her beautiful curly hair with a mix of blue and purple hues thinking black is “overdone”. The actress has also revealed that she had secretly got her hair straightened thinking “no one would notice”, when she was in twelfth standard.

Sharing the throwback pictures on Instagram, she captioned: “My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well… black is overdone. this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have. Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home…. or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

It seems Taapsee is making the most of her quarantine days taking care of her hair. A couple of days ago, sherevealed in an Instagram post how she is desperately trying to get back her “Bed hair”.

Sharing a throwback photo of her beautiful curls, the actress wrote: “This is one throwback I am trying really hard to achieve again. The Bed hair I will kill for! Curly hair have their own mind I believe. It’s all on their mood. This was the time when I used to wash my hair in the night n wake up with near perfect curls. Now with weeks n weeks of blow drying and straightening for films n events my curls give up. So the trick is to pamper them and take really good care to let them be in their full glory ! Now getting back to my oil massage with full motivation. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.” (IANS)