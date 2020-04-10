Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Urvashi Rautela sets social media ablaze in black swimsuit

Mumbai– Every time she posts a photograph of herself, the mercury soars! The actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has taken to social media to post yet another sizzling picture.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from what seems like to be from a photoshoot. In the image, she is seen wearing a jet black swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a chunky yellow coloured neckpiece.

She captioned the image: “The love could be labeled poison & we’d drink it anyway.”

The sizzling hot picture of Urvashi has garnered over 994K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi recently shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation recently got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes frontline warriors with special poem

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his gratitude to the COVID frontline warriors reciting a poem he wrote for them.

“This is for all the Frontline Warriors — fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus,” he tweeted along with the video.

“Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind,” he added.

He starts the poem by highlighting the plight of a shop owner, and people residing in the buildings which have been sealed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Through the poem, he stressed that the situation is a “collective karma of humankind”.

The actor saluted the spirit of people working hard to ensure essential services reach people, healthcare officials, police and people working hard towards making it a clean and sanitized environment.

He urged people to give respect to the frontline warriors, once this is over, saying “koi kaam chotha nahi hota yeh baat apne paale bandh lena”.

Ayushmann also said that they are the true stars as he mentioned: “Mujh jaise Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke”. The actor said that they can give money, and help them in the fight, but they are the true fighters.

Lockdown diaries: Janhvi Kapoor gets sister Khushi to be her hairdresser

Mumbai– Its’s Siblings Day today, and actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a video to share how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi.

“Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Janhvi is also seen enjoying gorging on a pastry.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in “Dhadak”. Earlier this year, she was seen in the Netflix film “Ghost Stories”.

Salman Khan eats leaves for breakfast along with his horse, says it’s ‘damn good’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a funny video where he can be seen chewing leaves along with his horse!

Salman took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a video where he can be seen feeding leaves to his horse while he also munches on them! The actor captioned: “Breakfast with my love…”

It seems Salman enjoyed chewing the leaves as after he finished eating them, he said, “It’s damn good ya!” The actor who is spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse, seems to be having a nice time with his animals over there.

Salman had recently shared a video where he spoke about missing his father, Salim Khan who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. The rest of their family along with Salman are stuck at their farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai amid the lockdown. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks.

Johnny Lever’s hilarious warning to coronavirus

Mumbai– Comedian Johnny Lever has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people in the midst of coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, he uploaded a hilarious video on social media in which he is seen giving warning to the deadly virus.

“Corona…ab tera rona shuru hojaega .. aisa bhagega tu …bhagega tu corona ..mangega na tu paani…India me ghusne ki kar baitha jo tu naadani. . Teri maregi nani…hum Hindustani” Johny said in the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Johny wrote: “Warning to #corona Warning …#humhindustani #IndiaFightsCarona #GharBaithoIndia #covid19.”

And it seems Johny’s warning has left netizens in splits.

A user commented: “Hahaha. Super sir.”

Another one wrote: “What an actor, it made me laugh a lot.”

Kunal Kemmu shares pic of the ‘two halves’ of his heart

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu on Friday posted a monochrome picture of his wife Soha Ali Khan and his daughter Inaaya.

“The Two Halves Of My Heart,” Kunal captioned the image, depicting the word ‘Heart’ with an emoticon.

In the picture Soha is seen holding the little girl in her arms.

Seeing the picture, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan could not resist herself from dropping a comment.

“Gorgeous two,”Kareena wrote.

Apart from showcasing his photography skills, Kunal has been impressing fans with his dancing lately.

Recently, Soha posted a video of Kunal that shows him grooving to “Wakhra Swag” song.

On the work front, Kunal will be next seen in the second season of e tweb show “Abhay”. (IANS)