Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, and more…

Sonakshi Sinha to people abandoning pet dogs: You are idiots

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha has a harsh message for all those who are abandoning their pet dogs amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Calling them “idiots”, she has criticised such people for their “ignorance” and “inhuman” behaviour.

Sonakshi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture where she can be seen playing with a dog. “Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you – you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals,” she wrote.

Reports of Indian citizens abandoning dogs, cats and other pets have of late started making it to newspaper headlines. Fake news and rumours about the pandemic are doing the rounds on social media which claim that corona spreads from animals. This is leading a lot of people to abandon their pets leaving them to die on the streets.

Kajol reveals she ‘likes’ Raavan

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol has revealed that she ‘likes’ Raavan, that too on an occasion like Hanuman Jayanti!

On Wednesday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a photo where she can be seen reading Amish Tripathi’s book “Raavan”. The actress captioned: “Rereading my library. Sorry I’m working!” #pickabook #friendsforlife.”

Commenting on the actress’ post, author Amish Tripathi commented: “Hope you like Raavan (the book, that is!)

Replying to his comment, Kajol wrote: “like them both.”

Incidentally, Wednesday happens to be Hanuman Jayanti.

With Kajol reading the “Ram Chandra” series book and expressing her preference for “Raavan”, is there a plan to take it to the big screen, wonders fans.

Anushka Sharma reminisces of the time she could go out wearing shades, not masks

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a throwback picture from the time she was promoting the 2018 film “Sui Dghaaga” along with co-star Varun Dhawan.

In the image, Anusha and Varun can be seen sitting on a bicycle. With the image, the actress recalled the time when she could actually go out and didn’t have to wear masks.

“When we used to be outdoor, in crowds and wearing sunglasses not masks,” she captioned the image.

Apart from this, Anushka has been trying her best to spread awareness among people about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She recently spoke about how she wants to help as many as possible in her best abilities.

“Today, when I’m surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me.

“We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully such lessons will continuously stay with us all,” she had said.

Karishma Tanna has become ‘totally filmy’ in lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Karishma Tanna says the lockdown has made her totally filmi.

Karishma shared a TikTok video of herself on Instagram. In the monochrome video, the actress is seen mouthing the lines of the old classic “Kora kagaz tha yeh man mera” from the film “Aradhana”. The track is originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

“#corona #coronaeffect I have become totally filmy . Hey bhagwaan bachalo (please god save me) … #tiktok #oldisgold #quarantine,” she captioned the video, which currently has over 228K likes.

On the work front, Karishma is currently the part of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10).

The new season is shot in Bulgarian landscapes with actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Kiara Advani shows how she dresses up for calls amid lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani tickled the funny bone by sharing a photograph showing how she dresses up for video calls.

Kiara took to Instagram stories where she shared a picture of herself, which seemed to be either taken during a photoshoot or during an event.

In the picture, Kiara is seen dressed in a stunning white gown paired with black gloves while she’s holding her phone.

She captioned the image: “Dressed up for all my FaceTime, Skype and Whatsapp calls”.

On the acting front, Kiara was recently seen in Netflix’s film “Guilty”.

She will next be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kartik Aaryan.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

Urvashi Rautela’s bikini breakfast in the pool

Mumbai– Urvashi Rautela is one celebrity who keeps entertaining fans with her sizzlng pictures and videos every now and then, helping them bust the boredom and stress of lockdown. Her latest post on Instagram is a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a tray that is floating her!

Needless to mention, fans are delighted, to watch a bikini-clad Urvashi and her pool feast.

“Looking very beautiful and stunning. I like that bikini,” A fan commented.

“Will you marry me?” another fan gushed.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation recently got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts. On her recent post, one user commented: “Before this post I was thinking you have only one bikini. But you proved me wrong!”

Shilpa Shetty teaches son how to pluck brinjals

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundra is using her quarantine days to spend quality time with her son Viaan. In her latest Instagram video, the actress can be seen teaching her son how to pluck brinjals from a plant and instructing the child not to touch green chillies in their garden.

The actress also informed that the ‘baingan ka bharta’ prepared from her garden’s organic brinjals and green chillies tasted yummy.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote: “One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce…”

She added: “Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings… Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious.”

Viaan looked excited as he plucked one brinjal after another happily! The child also seems to be enjoying his mother’s attention.

Recently, the actress had shared a video where Viaan can be seen giving his mom a body massage and asking for a two-layered cake as part of a barter exchange deal.(IANS)