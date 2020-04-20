Bollywood Roundup: Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

When Shraddha Kapoor had ‘bunny’ teeth

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days, flaunting her “bunny” teeth.

“When I had teeth like rabbit….#beforebraces,” shraddha captioned the image.

Reacting to Shraddha’s cute image, actress Sara Ali Khan commented: “So cute.”

Actor Varun Sharma wrote: “So cute. I have bunny teeth even now.”

On the work front, Shraddha might reportedly share screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in “Geetha Govindam” fame Parasuram’s next. She was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in “Baaghi 3”.

Yami Gautam: ‘Vicky Donor’ taught me to be fearless in my choices

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam gets nostalgic looking back at her Bollywood debut film “Vicky Donor”, which opened eight years ago on this day. She says the film that dealt with sperm donation and infertility, taught her to listen to her instincs and be fearless in her choices.

“What made the film so memorable is the team that collaborated together. It was one of the most memorable shoots in terms of learning team collaboration. Everybody was so energetic, giving and supportive of each other,” she recalled.

Yami shared that the film led her to root for roles that have substance.

“It helped me explore myself as an actor. I remember the process of preparing for ‘Vicky Donor’. We had workshops and we were so thorough with the script. After packing up we would sit with Shoojit da (Sircar)and Juhi (Chaturvedi) and work on upcoming scenes. It taught me to listen to my instincts and be fearless in my choices. It was a path-breaking script. I credit the film for strengthening my desire to be part of such stories that have depth and impact,” she said.

She said the film’s director Shoojit Sircar was one of the main reasons why she had said yes to the movie.

“I had watched ‘Yahaan’ and I thought it was a beautiful film. When I had just heard the concept of ‘Vicky Donor’ and I had auditioned for it, my instincts said ‘I wish I get this part’. The concept was so fresh and the script was so funny,” Yami recalled.

Lockdown diaries: Rakul Preet enjoys her caffeine-free immunity booster cuppa

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her caffeine-free immunity booster, which she feels is extremely necessary during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared: “We need our immunity to be at its best in times like these and what better way than to do it naturally!”

Rakul Preet also shared the recipe for her fans to follow, because immunity in needed to resist the novel coronavirus.

“@rashichowdhary thanksss for the recipe. Add pinch of ginger , pepper , turmeric , cinnamon and cloves to 500 ml water.. let it boil till it becomes half. Add organic honey if you like. It tastes so good and is perfect replacement for caffeine too!! #stayhealthy #stayhome #naturalremedies,” she wrote.

The “Marjaavaan” actress, who is a teetotaller refrains from consuming fast food, sweets, fried and processed food, and works out regularly.

On the occasion of World Health Day recently, Rakul Preet took to Instagram and shared: “Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven’t already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before!”

Urvashi Rautela reminisces about her Miss Universe sojourn

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane, reminiscing about the time she represented India at the Miss Universe pagaent.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph of herself in a magenta bikini with a sash that has “India” written on it. She completed her look with a sizzling red lipstick and smokey eye make-up.

“Miss Universe #universeunited , always united while we’re apart love and miss you @realpaulashugart,” she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi had earlier shared a photograph of herself from her Miss Universe days.

She is seen donning a white sequinned dress with a plunging neckline paired with white drop earrings and fiery red lipstick.

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video “Beat Pe Thumka”.

What was in Taapsee’s mind during ‘Manmarziyaan’ wedding scene?

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed what was going on in her mind during the shoot of the wedding scene in Anurag Kashyap’s “Manmarziyaan”.

Taapsee shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself, dressed as a Sikh bride in a blush pink salwar kameez. She also shared that this is one of her most favourite moments in the film.

“Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara,” she wrote along side the photograph.

She added: “Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends and relatives. So here I’m sitting n thinking……..end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi (will I get the kadah prasad after this?) #Throwback#Archive #QuarantinePost.”

The actress essayed the free-spirited Rumi in the film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taapsee’s latest role in Anubhav Sinha’s “Thappad” has been widely acclaimed. The actress will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” in the coming months.

SRK on Salman’s corona song: ‘Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai’

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark cryptic wit was working overtime again on Monday afternoon, when he commented on Salman Khan’s new song.

SRK’s quip came during an interactive Twitter session with fans titled “#asksrk”, when a user asked him what he thought of the new song that Salman has released on the coronavirus outbreak, titled “Pyaar karona”.

“Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai…” was Shah Rukh’s reply.

Many fans feel SRK was playing a pun using the word “Single” — which could refer to the song, as well as Salman’s bachelor status. “Bhai” could be a reference to Salman, of course, but Shah Rukh could also be addressing the fan.

Among several other interesting questions, SRK was asked who he would love to work with — Martin Scorsese or Christopher Nolan. His reply, again, was a cryptic one, and many users felt he is hinting at a possible collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in the future.

Replying to the question about Scorsese or Nolan, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Wow both are awesome and I have met them… but Raju apna sa lagta hai… nahi?”

Anushka Sharma lists benefits of work-from-home arrangement

Mumbai– With most employers allowing their staff to work from home amid the coronavirus lockdown, actress Anushka Sharma has pointed at the benefits of such an arrangement.

“I read that some companies are work from home as a new norm. Can you imagine how much it will lessen traffic and burden on infrastructure to contain the demands of traffic apart from cutting costs for the companies as well. Food for thought this morning. Good morning,” Anushka wrote on Instagram.

Apart from this, Anushka and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, have pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards COVID-19 relief. (IANS)