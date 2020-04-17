Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, and more…

COVID-19: Richa Chadha pitches in to provide meals for needy

Mumbai– The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has been harsh on many, and actress Richa Chadha is doing her bit. She has taken to donating food to a Gurudwara here, and has urged others to follow suit.

The actress came to know that the Gurudwara had been providing meals to the needy. Then she decided to offer help.

“It’s the time when our humanity is being tested and I believe in the goodness in people. People have really come together. This pandemic is bringing out the worst and best in humans. While some are making racist, communal comments, civil society is going out of its way to care of animals, along with humans. It’s not about the big gestures or who donated how many crores (of money). I am only talking about this, because I urge others to do the same, take baby steps,” said Richa.

When she contacted the people at the Gurudwara, they said they will accept ration and not money.

“So I went with the amount of groceries I could procure nearby, which was little, like 10-20 kgs. Now I have learnt that they need as much as 250 kgs every single day, so I am figuring out a wholesale place that can get me food grains and pulses in that large quantity,” she said.

Sonu Sood gets emotional on father’s birth anniversary

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood penned an emotional note on his fathers birth anniversary, saying he is trying to follow his footsteps in life.

On Friday, Sonu shared an emotional post on his social media accounts, along with an image of a special handwritten letter from his father.

“Happy birthday Dad! This is the 5th year that I have not wished you in person. No words can describe how much I miss u dad,” he began.

“Time is flying but every single day I visit all our memory lanes. You dropping me to school on your scooter and to the day when you dropped me at New Delhi railway station when I began my journey as an engineer. Remember you gave me all the money you had in your pocket and told me that you will manage somehow on your trip back to Moga,” the actor added.

Sonu continued: “You were so special dad. Wish I could go back to those times. On your birthday today I am sharing a letter that you wrote to me on my birthday. Today on your birthday I feel happy that the drive that I started on your name “Shakti Annadanam” has been feeding thousands everyday. Will try to follow your footsteps till I see you someday. Take care of yourself wherever you are. Will miss u always.”

Abhishek Bachchan recalls shooting for ‘Guru’ in Madurai

Chennai– It was Flashback Friday for actor Abhishek Bachchan as he went down memory lane and reminisced shooting for the “Tere bina” song from the movie “Guru”, which is directed by Mani Ratnam.

“On the sets of Guru in October 2006 in Madurai. Mani had decided to shoot the song ‘Tere Bina’ ( my all time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’.

“Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ’s shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani’s assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn’t cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai,” Abhishek wrote on Instagram along with a BTS picture from the sets.

He also recalled how one of his friends, who paid visit on the sets, was forcefully made to shoot for some sequence.

“A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai.

Urvashi Rautela ‘tired of being modest’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has yet again shared a sizzling photograph of herself and said that she wants to be referred “as a goddess”.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a sexy aztec print hot pink bikini. She has completed her look by leaving her hair open with a flower and sunglasses.

“Refer to me as a Goddess, I’m tired of being modest,” she captioned the image, which currently has 1.3 million likes.

Just recently, Urvashi shared a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.

She had set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation had even got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

COVID-19: Adah Sharma strikes a ‘jhadu’ pose

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Adah Sharma gave a hilarious quirky twist on the usage of a broom as she posed with one!

Adah took to Instagram, where she is seen posing with a “jhadu” (broom) while the song “Jaadu teri nazar” from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer “Darr” plays in the background.

“Tag someone who hasn’t done jhaadu today…. P.S. Mera jawaab haan hai ! (Not like I’ve been given a choice) . Now you do your version with ur jhaadu and tag me ??#jhaduwithadah,” she captioned the video.

Recently, Adah gave a lesson how to make a mask at home amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Adah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself making a facemask under a minute with the help of a sock.

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the horror film “1920” . She was then seen in films like “Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke”, the “Commando” franchise, and “Bypass Road”, and will next be seen in “Man To Man”.

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia’s character falling in love with and marrying Sharma’s character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

Madhuri shares a glimpse of her ‘home garden’

Mumbai– Amid lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus globally, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene treated her fans with a sneak-peek of her “home garden”.

Madhuri took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of some plants, in what seems to be like her balcony.

She wrote: “My home garden… Figs and Pomergranet in my house.”

Earlier this week, Madhuri let her fans on Instagram follow her to her kitchen where she baked her favourite cookies — chocolate chip cookies with ginger.

This came just a few days after she had a fun interaction with her fans on Twitter.

One Twitter user had asked her: “Were you nervous while shooting for ‘Ek do teen’ in front such a large crowd, Madhuri mam??”

“I wouldn’t say nervous. But it was surely a great experience for me,” the dancing diva replied in response to the question on one of her most popular songs picturised on her.

Earlier this month, Madhuri and her husband Sri Ram Nene announced that they are making a donation to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to extend their support to fight coronavirus.(IANS)