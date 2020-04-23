Bollywood Roundup: Raveena Tandon, Sunny Deol, Vicky Kaushal, and more…

Raveena Tandon’s appeal: Help family of driver lynched in Palghar brutality

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon has appealed all to extend help to the family of deceased Palghar lynching victim Nilesh Telwade.

Sharinig a website where one can donate, Raveena Tandon tweeted: “A fund raiser for the 29 yr old driver who was lynched along with hindu sadhus. He leaves behind two little girls, please do your bit and help this family.”

Twentynine-year-old Nilesh, a driver by profession, was lynched along with two sadhus by a mob of over 200 people in Maharashtra’s Palghar last week. The brutal incident occurred while they were traveling from Nashik to Surat with some relief materials.

Suspecting them to be thieves, the crowd started questioning them, abused and then assaulted them brutally with sticks, rods and stones.

Nilesh Telwade’s untimely death has left his family including his wife and two little daughters in a helpless condition.

When Sunny Deol had a pillow fight with papa Dharmendra!

Mumbai– It’s flashback Thursday for actor-politician Sunny Deol as he went down memory lane and shared a picture from his childhood.

In the image, Sunny can be seen engaged in a pillow fight with one of his sisters and father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

“Flashback…dad, my sister and me..#Life,”he captioned the picture.

Sunny and actor Bobby Deol are Dharmendra’s sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. The couple also have two daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

In 1979, Dharmendra got married to actress Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Vicky Kaushal snubs news that he was caught breaking lockdown rules

Mumbai– Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify that rumours doing the rounds about him flouting lockdown rules are “baseless”.

Recent reports claimed the actor was pulled up by the police when he tried to step out of his home during the lockdown. Vicky has rubbished the rumours and even tagged Mumbai Police in his tweet.

“There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I’ve not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice,” the actor tweeted.

Vicky immediately found support from fans who trusted him.

Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: “I trust you Vicky I knew all this was nonsense, thanks.”

Another fan expressed: “Vicky we trust you. You won’t break the rules.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending his quarantine days doing household chores like cooking and cleaning, although in one post he claimed he has turned into a couch potato during the lockdown!

Vivek Dahiya’s sweet moments lost with memory card

Mumbai– Actor Vivek Dahiya has learnt a few lessons after his DSLR camera was stolen along with its memory card a while back.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram to express his anger over his camera being stolen during one of his vacations with his wife Divyanka Tripathi. More than losing camera, he felt bad for losing its memory card, as a lot of pictures from their vacation were stored in it.

“Could there be a thing as ‘ethical theft’ or perhaps a thief who has morals? The one who doesn’t swindle anything with emotional value or maybe returned the memory card the same way he took my camera?

“There’s a reason why it’s called a ‘memory card’… With no exaggeration I clicked stunning pictures of Div and us during our trip to Wales & Scotland. Wish I had downloaded those images before they were stolen. It was the most valuable possession from our trip: memories stored in a memory card. In future – never wait, and store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)! In the loving memory of my DSLR that was stolen from my car,” Vivek posted.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

Sonam at the ‘crossroads to journey of fulfilment’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja has shared her “favourite portraits”, which she describes as a “symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment”.

Sonam took to Instagram where she shared a monochrome photograph of herself.

“One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerjareleased, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling, in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja.”

“This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete,” Sonam captioned the image.

In a recent post, Sonam has channelled her inner Madhubala. Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed as Anarkali from the iconic 1960 film “Mughal-E-Azam” played by late legendary actress Madhubala.

Sonam was last seen on screen in “The Zoya Factor” (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Sonu Sood to feed over 25,000 migrants during Ramzan

Mumba– Actor Sonu Sood has decided to provide meal kits to over 25,000 migrants on a daily basis in Mumbai during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, which begins from Thursday.

“Times are so difficult today that it’s very important for each one of us to stand for each other. Through this initiative, I would be helping all those who would be fasting during this period and we would provide special meal kits so they don’t stay hungry after fasting all day,” Sonu said.

The initiative will help these migrants who have come from faraway places like Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Before this, Sonu started a ration drive to help the needy during the ongoing lockdown.

Under an initiative called Shakti Annadanam launched in the name of his late father Shakti Sagar Sood, Sonu aims to feed more than 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.

He also offered his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and para medical staff.

Taapsee Pannu recalls the day she accepted her flaws

Mumbai– Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the incident the made her accept her flaws, and helped her acquire an identity.

All though the ongoing lockdown, Taapsee has kept regaling fans with interesting anecdotes from her life. These include her growing-up years and film shoots. In her latest post, the actress talks about an incident that changed the way she perceives herself.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture that has her wearing a gorgeous blue saree.

“This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour , texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” she wrote. (IANS)