Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Madhuri teams up with ace choreographers to offer free dance classes online

Mumbai– Madhuri Dixit Nene feels that dance is one of the best forms of workout. As most people are locked in their homes now due to the nationwide lockdown, the veteran actress has teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D’souza to offer dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.

Madhuri’s online dance academy will give away two popular dance classes every week for free.

“We want to provide people to relieve stress in the sanctity of their own home with an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves. Dance is one of the best forms of workout, so it becomes a double bonanza to learn and get in shape,” said Madhuri.

The audience can upload their videos to potentially win all-access subscriptions and even a chance to video chat with the dancing diva.

Priyanka Chopra to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in health crisis

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has decided to donate $100,000 along with the organisation BON V!V Spiked Seltzer to the women out there who are working for the betterment of society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka revealed that she was supposed to launch a promotional campaign with the brand in the next few weeks, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to halt the plan. She will now use the resources for the four women who are in need.

She posted a video in which is seen requesting her users to nominate such women.

“Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. Each week I’ll go live with @BONVIVSeltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for next steps. We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner,” Priyanka wrote.

The actress also issued a statement, which read: “”We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise.”

Here’s why Taapsee Pannu can’t have a tattoo on her neck

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu is a tattoo lover. She already has two tattoos. She also wanted to get a neck tattoo, but cannot get herself inked on that spot because of professional constraints as an actress.

On Wednesday, Taapsee shared a throwback image in which she is seen flaunting her temporary birds tattoo from the shoot of the film “Pink”.

“The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film’s release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to get the similar tattoo done on them.

“I am myself a tattoo loving person provided it’s something that is attached to the person’s personality and not just a random design. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would’ve probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now,” she wrote

On the film front, Taapsee has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in “Thappad”, she will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

Anushka reflects on her realisations during COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma has had time for some reflection in life during the nationwide lockdown, and says that she has realised just having food, water, a roof over her head and the good health of her family are most important.

“Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through,” Anushka said in a twitter post

The actress is deeply pained seeing the sufferings of fellow countrymen.

“For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for.”

She added: “But, that which we call ‘basic’ is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure.”

Ali Fazal, Surbhi Jyoti feature in Vishal Mishra’s song ‘Aaj bhi’

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal will be seen romancing “Qubool Hai” fame Surbhi Jyoti in a new song titled “Aaj bhi”, which is sung by Vishal Mishra.

On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a still from the music video. “Something special coming soon #AajBhi,” he wrote.

In the image, the two are seen gazing into each other’s eyes. Sharing the same picture on her social media account, Surbhi wrote: “Not just another story…coming soon.”

According to Vishal, Aaj Bhi” is a very emotional song.

” This is the most personal and special song I have ever made. I have composed, sung and written it. The song comes from personal experiences. This is just not the song… It is a page out of my life. I hope a lot of people will connect to it ,” Vishal said.

Vishal Mishra is best known for his song “Kaise Hua” in “Kabir Singh” film.

Lockdown diaries: Malaika Arora has dished out besan ladoos

Mumbai– Actress-model Malaika Arora can cook too! Those who have a sweet tooth should visit her Instagram story, to check out besan ladoos she has dished out.

Taking to her social media, Malaika posted a couple of videos that give a glimpse of her culinary skills as she sets about making the laddoos.

Sharing a picture of the ladoos, Malaika wrote: “Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home.”

Praising her cooking skills, a user commented: “Ladoos look so tempting.”

Another one commented: “Please share the recipe.”

Malaika was currently seen judging dance reality show titled “India”s Best Dancer”. Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

K.Jo’s kids suggest he should dress ‘simple’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi don’t like their ‘dadda’s’ style and want him to dress in “simple clothes”.

Karan on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his children touring his walk-in closet.

In the video, Karan is heard saying: “Wow, Roohi, Yash we are in dadda’s closet. Roohi do you like dadda’s clothes?”

A playful Roohi says: “No.”

Karan then asks Yash: “Yash, what should dadda wear then?”

Pat comes the reply from Yash saying: “Simple clothes”.

Karan captioned the video: “In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars.”

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section, where he wrote: “I agree with Yash. Give us a simple look.”

Sanjay Kapoor said: “Haha. Simple clothes.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan replied: “Haha. This is the best.” (IANS)