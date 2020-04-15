Bollywood Roundup: Kunal Kemmu, Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Leonen, and more…

Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels ‘matar’ with daughter Inaaya

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling peas in the image!

“It’s just a ‘matar’ of time…#lockdown…#stayhome..#twopeasinapod,” Soha captioned the picture.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So cute.”

Another one wrote: “Cute little hands at work.”

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family’s day to day activities. Recently, she posted a video of Kunal dancing on the “Wakhra Swag” song.

Soha and Kunal became parents to Inaaya in 2017.

Lockdown diaries: Arjun Kapoor wears jeans after a month

Mumbai– It seems actor Arjun Kapoor is bored of wearing pyjamas during the ongoing lockdown. So, on Wednesday, he switched to wearing basic blue jeans at home, teamed with a blue T-shirt.

Taking to Instagram Story, Arjun posted a picture where he strikes a dressed-up pose.

“Haila, jeans pant after a month,” he captioned the image, gasping with surprise.

Apart from this, Arjun recently went on virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners of the film industry.

“There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners– your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others. The lockdown means that they can”t go out and earn a living…Let”s come together to help those in serious need,” he had said.

When Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi dance, there’s ‘never a dull moment’

Mumbai– B-Towners are trying out new activities every day to get beat the lockdown boredom. Sunny Leone, who enjoys Bollywood dancing, has shared a split-screen video where she grooves to “Sadi gali” along with “Sacred Games” actress Elnaaz Norouzi.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone shared the video where Elnaaz and she shake a leg to the peppy “Tanu Weds Manu” number to ensure there is “never a dull moment”.

“#LockedUpWithSunny !! Never a dull moment Bringing you a little smile while #LockedUp

@_iamelnaaz_ .,” captioned the actress.

Sunny Leone loves to dance the Bollywood way and recently revealed a list of her favourite steps. Her signature dance moves include desi steps like “chapati”, “belna” (process of preparing chapati) and “jalebi”. The actress had shared a video on Instagram where she performed every dance move while verbally describing them.

Lockdown diaries: Yoga and positivity work for Neetu Chandra

Mumbai– Actress Neetu Chandra is not going to let the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic get to her.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to post some photos from her yoga session.

“Today on my #yoga mat. Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence! ‘Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever’. Bring it on,” she captioned the images.

This comes just a few days after she posted: “Dear Doctors & Nurses, you have worked selflessly for us but we care for your safety too. Please take all necessary precautions to ensure that you too stay safe from the virus. We salute your dedication. Thank You.”

Neetu has been also using the quarantine time to connect with her fans. One asked how she is spending time at home, she replied: “Very hectic, A lot of reading, watching, cooking, yoga, family time, laughing.”

It seems like she will have to continue this routine, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced extension of the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days until May 3 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Divyanka Tripathi turns hairstylist for hubby Vivek Dahiya

Mumbai– Actress Divyanka Tripathi has turned hairstylist to beat the lockdown blues, and ended up giving hubby, actor Vivek Dahiya, a whole new look.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Divyanka is seen giving him a hair cut and, according to Vivek’s caption, something went wrong. He will share the final outcome of his haircut soon.

“Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na…#StayTuned! LifeUnderQuarantineSeries,” Vivek wrote.

In a recent interview with IANS, vivek expressed his wish to work with Divyanka again.

“I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and I together on screen…. I also want to work with her again… It”s just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up,” Vivek said.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ to release on May 1

Mumbai– Jacqueline Fernandez’s next release, the digital film “Mrs. Serial Killer”, will be released on May 1.

“See you on the premiere on 1st of May for ‘Mrs Serial Killer’,” Jacqueline said in a video with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. The video was shared on the instagram account of Netflix India, the OTT platform where the film will drop.

“Mrs. Serial Killer” is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. The thriller is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent.

Manoj Bajpayee and Shirish Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller “Kriti”. (IANS)