Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and more…

Lockdown diaries: Kriti Sanon is having a ‘pawsome’ time

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon’s pet dogs Disco and Phoebe have been winning hearts on the internet lately. Ever since the actress has been on quarantine, she has been sharing their photos and videos on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Kriti shared a video where Disco and Phoebe can be seen licking her cheeks as she cuddles them while lying down on the bed. “Morning licks and love! Pawsome morning everyone! I woof you too!” captioned the actress.

That fans absolutely loved the video is reflected in their comments. One fan commented: “Cuteness overload”. Another fan wrote: “Cute and adorable”. Another fan expressed: “Your dogs are so cute!”

Coming soon: Being Salman Khan, the YouTube channel

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to launch his YouTube channel called Being Salman Khan.

Salman has oftenb shared glimpses of his personal space through funny videos, and fans have always demanded more. Through the YouTube channel, Salman will share moments from his personal life for fans, which will only get his fans closer to him, said a source.

Meanwhile, he is doing everything to educate fans and followers about the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster “Maine Pyar Kiya”, but with a coronavirus twist.

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from “Maine Pyar Kiya”. The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree’s character in the movie.

Over 30 years later, he recreated the scene. But this time, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, he cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

“If MPK releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong,” he captioned the video.

‘Forever young’ Anil Kapoor: You are your own motivation

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor is 63, but he hardly looks half the age. His workout regime is surely one of the secrets, and the veteran actor has ensured continuing to sweat it out despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Instagram, Anil shared a few pictures that show him working out at home and motivating fans to stay fit.

“You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp,” Anil captioned the post.

He added: “Challenges are what makes life interesting.”

Seeing the images, fans went gaga over Anil’s youthful look.

A user commented : “You are an inspiration to all the generations.”

Another wrote: “Forever young.”

On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s “Takht”.

Richa takes a ‘trip’ to the parking lot

Mumbai– At a time when everyone has been asked to only step out for essentials due to the coronavirus outbreak, a simple walk to the parking lot felt a lot like a “trip” to actress Richa Chadha.

Richa took to Instagram Stories to posta selfie where she is seen sporting athleisure paired with sunglasses, a baseball cap and headphones.

“Who’d have thought going to the parking lot would be a ‘trip’ !” she captioned the image.

Amid lockdown, Richa is utilising her time as she has taken to script writing. She has also taken up meditation.

On the work front, she was last seen in “Panga” directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

She currently has several films in her kitty like “Shakeela” and “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”.

Richa is dating actor Ali Fazal, with whom she has worked with in the film “Fukrey”.

The two have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme

Mumbai– The government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme has started providing free testing kit and treatment for COVID-19 to over 50 crore poor people in India. Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has taken the initiative of spreading the word.

On Tuesday evening, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted a video where Chitrangda Singh is speaking about the same.

In the video, the actress says in Hindi: “We get a lot of takes to make a shot perfect while shooting films, but this coronavirus pandemic will not give you a second chance. One mistake can make us, our families and neighbours pay the price. Please don’t step out of your homes unless it is extremely necessary.”

“In such difficult times, we need to stand by our poor brothers and sisters who are extremely vulnerable. Also, people who serve us throughout the year — such as our watchmen, vegetable vendors, washermen, cooks and drivers — we must help them,” she added.

“Under the government’s Ayushman Swasthya Yojana, over 50 crore poor people get free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh every year. Under this scheme, testing and treatment for COVID 19 will be completely free,” said the actress.

Sharing the video, the minister wrote: “Thank you @IChitrangda ji! #COVID__19 treatment is free under #AyushmanBharat for its 50 crore beneficiaries ! I request @ayushmannk @TheShilpaShetty @Neenagupta001 to #PassItForward & help us #SaveLives”.

Chitrangda Singh also shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “With you in all the efforts #SpreadTheWord #NotTheVirus.” (IANS)