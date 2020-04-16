Bollywood Roundup: Karan Wahi, Parineeti Chopra, Zareen Khan, and more…

COVID-19: Karan Wahi to donate endorsement money to fight pandemic

Mumbai– Actor Karan Wahi has decided to donate the money he receives through promotional activity and endorsement on his social media accounts to various NGOs, as his contribution in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am hopeful that my contribution in India’s battle against the coronavirus will help save lives of many people out there. I’m happy to be there for those who are in need of our support in these difficult times. I will be sending all my money to these NGOs in different corners of the country which give out meals and health facilities to the locals,” Karan said.

The donations coming in from Karan’s social media will cover NGOs in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

On the professional front, Karan recently hosted a chat show, featuring cricketers in a candid mood.

Parineeti Chopra is on social media detox

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra needs a little “me” time and is going on social media detox.

Parineeti took to Instagram stories, to announce that she will be back soon.

“Gonna take a much needed detox from social media for a few days. Some me time is needed and important. See you all on the other side,” Parineeti wrote.

Recently, Parineeti shared a photograph of herself dressed up as a bride.

The actress, who is self-isolating during the lockdown period at her home here, featured on the cover of a wedding magazine for which she dressed up as a bride. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot.

On the film front, she will be next seen in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars her “Ishaqzaade” co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Zareen Khan launches her YouTube channel

Mumbai– Actress Zareen Khan, who has a sizeable fan following on Instagram and Twitter, has now come up with her YouTube channel.

“I had been planning to start my own YouTube channel for sometime now. A lot of people have been messaging me asking me to get it done but call me technologically challenged, it took time. Now, I have finally launched it so that makes me happy,” Zareen said.

With her channel, she wants to give her fans a sneak peek into her personal life, as well as work.

“My YouTube channel will be all me – it won’t just showcase my life as an actress but also emphasise on other aspects of my life. This is who I’m in real. This is just a chance for me to connect with my fans and for my fans to know who Zareen really is, as a person,” she added.

Zareen made her debut in Bollywood in the 2010 film “Veer” opposite Salman Khan. She has featured in films like “Housefull 2”, “Hate Story 3”, “Wajah Tum Ho” and “Aksar 2”.

Big B kidding: All of us shall be reduced to cartoons

Mumbai– Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been trying his best to entertain and inform fans on social media through the days of COVID-19 lockdown. On Wednesday, he posted a collage of cartoon emojis of himself, that aim at capturing his varied expression.

“In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to . .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I’m just trying to keep ahead … all the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons’ .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. jus kidding,” he captioned the post.

He added: “We shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that’s such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we’re cool !! Aren’t we .. COME ONNNNN.”

Reacting to Big B’s cool emojis, his daughter Shweta Bachchan commented: “Hahaha adorable.”

Actor Maniesh Paul found the emojis “cute”.

Shama Sikander features in Alexx O’Nell’s music video

Mumbai– Actor-musician Alexx O’Nell has come up with a new song, “Still on my mind”, which features actress Shama Sikander.

“I write from my heart and soul. This one is about personal experiences I’ve had. It’s a romantic song, it speaks of love, loss, regret, wanting to make things right. It’s about incredibly happy times, and the opposite too,” Alexx said.

“Still on my mind” is the first music video of Alexx, who is best known for his roles in “Main Aur Charles” and “Inside Edge”. The track is about two lovers whose story is drawing to a close, and while one is seeking closure, the other is clinging to the past.

“In that way, this is the perfect song for the moment in which we live. This is a love song for the lockdown, and that’s why I thought it was important to release it now,” Alexx added.

Farhan Akhtar’s COVID-19 spin to ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ poem

Mumbai– On Thursday, actor Farhan Akhtar tweaked his famous poem “Toh zinda ho tum” from the 2011 film “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”.

He modified the poem to describe the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and how people are fighting to survive it.

“‘Toh Zina Ho Tum’ corona version…#laughalittle …#stayhome…#poemforourtimes,” Farhan wrote on Instagram along with a video in which he is seen reciting the new version.

“Chehron par apne mask pehen rahe ho toh zinda ho tum.Houseparty pe yaaron se baat kar rahe ho toh zinda ho tum,” Farhan said in the video.

Farhan is spending his lockdown days with his beau Shibani Dandekar.

Lockdown cleaning is therapeutic for Pavleen Gujral

Mumbai– “Marzi” actress Pavleen Gujral is doing a lot of things during the lockdown period. Cleaning every nook and corner of her house is one of them. She says it’s therapeutic and relaxing for her.

“I have set a timetable for myself now. I had set it a couple of days ago because there is so much that I want to do in a day but fail to do so as I procrastinate, so now in a day the first half is gone in cleaning, reading and watering plants,” she said.

The second half is screen time for her.

“I try and watch a classic movie each day. Till now I have seen ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Rajnigandha’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Ram Lakhan’. I try and read a classic,” said Pavleen.

“Other than that, my new found pastime is definitely cleaning every nook and corner of my house, the places which I have ignored for a long time. It’s so therapeutic and relaxing for me. So you will see me with my cleaning cloth for the whole day,” she added. (IANS)