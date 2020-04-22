Bollywood Roundup: Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, and more…

Karan Johar’s three-year-old twins turn singers

Mumbai– On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar came up with the second episode of the second season of “Lockdown With Johars”, giving it a musical touch, as his three-year-old twins Yash and Roohi turned singers.

In the video, the children can be seen holding a big guitar.

“We have two very talented musicians in the house ladies and gentleman… give it up for Roohi and Yash,” Karan says in the video.

And when Yash and Roohi start to sing, Karan has to intervene as he is clearly was not impressed.

“Time out… time out. Do you have something more melodious you can sing?” Karan is heard telling the little kids.

They don’t stop, though, and continue singing loudly, which eventually leads Karan to end the video with his signature word, “toodles”.

“Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles,” he captioned the video.

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer film “Takht” coming up. The historical drama is set in the Mughal era and stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb respectively. The film also has Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor in the cast.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares what’s on her phone

Mumbai– Madhuri Dixit-Nene has revealed what’s on her phone — well, at least a bit of it.

The actress took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “Hey guys, since the lockdown has got us all hooked on our phones, I thought why not have some fun with it! I am going to share a screenshot of my phone wallpaper and I am eager to see what’s yours. So let’s begin! #What’sOnYourPhone.”

She then posted a wallpaper from her phone featuring her picture. Madhuri then shared her fans’ wallpapers.

Earlier this month, Madhuri and her husband Sri Ram Nene announced that they are making a donation to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to extend their support to fight coronavirus.

Amid lockdown, Madhuri teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D’souza to offer free dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.

Kiara Advani shares childhood videos

Mumbai– Kiara Advani on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of her childhood with fans, with a couple of throwback videos.

In one video baby Alia (Kiara’s original name) can be seen drinking water from her favourite Cinderella cup. “#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella,” captioned the actress.

In another video, Kiara can be seen trying to do Bharatanatyam in a Ballerina dress, while her mum laughs her heart out. “When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears,” she wrote.

Commenting on her dance video, Arjun Kapoor shared: “That’s a heady mix of class and mass.”

Kiara’s “Kabir Singh” co-star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor commented on her drinking water video: “I remember these cups!”

Fans, too, loved the videos of baby Alia, aka Kiara, going by their comments.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” directed by Anees Bazmee, where she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”.

Prabhas: Plotline matters the most

Mumbai– “Baahubali” star Prabhas looks for an engaging plotline while picking a project, and says it should be designed to entertain the audience.

“The story must be engaging and designed in a way that will entertain the audience. While I do pay attention to my character in the film and the script, I think the plotline is what matters the most,” Prabhas said while talking about how he picks his projects.

“My previous movies worked because of the way the director has treated the film, giving importance to each minute detail and not only concentrating on the big picture,” he added.

After the success of “Baahubali” franchise, he was seen in “Saaho”.

Talking about how working in Bollywood is different from Tollywood, he said: Shooting-wise every film has its own way from Bollywood to Tollywood. Initially, speech in a not-so-familiar, language was a little difficult to learn but it was a great experience overall.”

He feels, now, “the audience decides what works and what doesn’t”.

“Fresh concepts should work more if done correctly,” he added.

Jacqueline Fernandez kisses her ‘sunrise buddy’ in new pic

Mumbai– Jacqueline Fernandez has posted a picture where she kisses her “sunrise buddy”, and fans cannot get over it!

The photograph posted on her Instagram account has the actress kissing a horse whom she calls her “sunrise buddy”.

“Selfie King! My sunrise buddy,” she wrote alongside the picture, which currently has 492K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actress had earlier shared photographs of herself posing with her beautiful horse.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web project, “Mrs Serial Killer”. Scheduled to release on May 1, the digital film produced by Farah Khan and directed by her husband Shirish Kunder. The thriller is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly the same way to prove her husband is innocent.

Sara Ali Khan’s inner poet comes alive in Earth Day post

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan wished her fans on the occasion of Earth Day 2020 and shared a stunning collage of her several breathtaking vacations.

From the beach to snow-capped mountains and camel rides in the desert, Sara’s vacation collage on Instagram has impressed fans.

She explored her poetic side in the caption: “Happy Earth Day. About Mother Nature what to say.. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway… In the mountains, on my sleigh… In the desert, the camel leads the way… But for now at home we must stay… And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday.

However, there was a glitch in her Earth Day post, caught by actor Ishaan Khatter who reminded her that the Earth Day is on Tuesday while she posted the beautiful collage on Monday.

“Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray,” replied Ishaan, matching Sara’s poetic relish.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal”, which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of “Coolie No.1”. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”. (IANS)