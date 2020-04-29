Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunny Leone, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Jacqueline: Difficult to digest news of Irrfan Khan’s death

New Delhi– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says it is difficult to digest the news of demise of actor Irrfan Khan, despite knowing what he was going through.

“We all were very aware of his suffering. It has been about two years since we got the news (about his illness). And we were aware of it but you know it is never easy for us to accept when someone we love so much and respect so much go. It is so difficult to digest,” Jacqueline told IANS.

“I know for a fact that the whole country today was really morbid on hearing of his passing,” she added.

The actress says she “wanted to see more of him onscreen and watch more of his work”.

“He was a type of actor whom you can’t stop watching. And that won’t be possible anymore. So it is difficult to digest for us. It is a really painful realisation that an artist like him is not going to be gracing the screen anymore,” she added.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Jacqueline sent in her condolences for the family.

“His family must be going through deep pain right now so I can just send my condolences and remember him fondly in our hearts and memories,” she said.

When Sunny Leone mistook ‘parking garage’ for her ‘office’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone mistook the parking garage as her office amid lockdown and called it her “new life”.

Sunny took to Instagram, and posted a video. “Finally made it to the office to do some phone interviews!!! Oh wait , I’m in the parking garage, my new life !!! #SunnyLeone,” she captioned the image, which currently has 736K likes on the photo-sharing website.

She was in a bright yellow crop-top and gray pants paired with a black studded sneakers. She completed her look with glasses and pulled her hair back to a neat bun.

Recently, Sunny and actor Varun Sharma engaged in an Instagram Live chat on the “Locked Up With Sunny” show.

The two discussed their love for paintings, and also spoke of how their sleep patterns have changed amid lockdown.

Sunny also shared that she and her husband Daniel Weber spent date night in their dining room sipping on red wine.

Janhvi Kapoor is missing Varanasi amid lockdown

Mumbai– At a time one can’t move out of the house due to the nationwide lockdown, actress Janhvi Kapoor says she is missing Varanasi.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback slow-motion video of herself on a boat on the ghats of Varanasi. She is seen wearing a white kurta paired with her lime green dupatta to complete her soft look she has left her hair loose and has absolutely no make-up on.

“Missing #varanasi,” she captioned the video, which currently has 816,000 views on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Janhvi treated her fans and followers with a sun-kissed photograph of herself. Janhvi shared the photograph on Instagram Stories. In the image, the sun rays add glow to her face.

She even recreated the popular number “Salaam” from the 2006 film “Umrao Jaan”.The “Dhadak” actress performed Kathak on the number “Salaam” from the JP Dutta film. The song was was originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

Lockdown diaries: Priyanka learning piano

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas is teaching her to play the piano while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an article written for Vogue, the actress shared how she and her husband have been passing time, reports people.com.

She said that they have been encouraging each other to “sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce”. The actress said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons.

“I’ve also started the piano — I make my husband teach me,” the 37-year-old said, adding: “I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.”

The “Quantico” actress stressed that Nick is also “an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner”.

She went on to share that she has taken a “hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!”

“I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick have been self-isolating for more than a month now.

“We were supposed to be in India for Holi, but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down,” she said.

When Salman caught Jacqueline clicking his pic

Mumbai– Superstar Salman Khan recently caught his close friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez taking his picture “chori chori chupke chupke”, and he took to Instagram to share the moment.

Salman on Wednesday posted a photograph on Instagram where Jacqueline can be sneakily seen clicking his picture as he was busy with his workout.

“Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke… she took one more after that which she will post on her own,” Salman wrote with the image.

In the photograph, one can see shirtless Salman sweating out in the gym. He seems to be taking a break in the picture, when Jacqueline sneaked up on him at his gym and captured him in the frame. Thanks to a mirror, she herself also got captured in the same frame. She is seen in a blue T-shirt with sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Salman recently showcases his singing skills as he sung a song, titled “Pyaar Karona”, aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, “Pyaar Karona” released on Salman’s YouTube channel. Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media. Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators “jokers”.

Salman is currently self-isolating at his Panvel farmhouse. (IANS)