Bollywood Roundup: Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aayush Sharma, and more…

Ekta Kapoor forced to take off her rings due to soap allergy!

Mumbai– Due to her staunch belief in astrology, producer Ekta Kapoor has always been spotted wearing numerous rings and bracelets. However, on Monday, she took off her rings after developing an allergy that was triggered off by the over-use of soap and sanitiser, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, Ekta posted a video in which she is seen flaunting her fingers bereft of her rings.

“Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime,” she captioned the video.

Ekta’s video has left social media users, including her friends from the industry, stunned.

Actress Hina commented: “ye kaise hua (how did it happen)?”

Responding to Hina, Ekta said: “Allergy due to over use of soap and sanitizer. Will be back after break.”

When one user asked her about after how many years she removed those rings, Ekta commented: “2003 I started.”

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, RajkummarRao and Taapsee Pannu are among a slew of Bollywood celebrities who feature in a new song, “Muskurayega India”, which aims to boost people’s spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the track’s video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are also part of the song.

In the video, the actors can be seen urging Indians to spread smiles.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared the link of the song. “All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia! Do share with your family and friends,” he wrote.

“Muskurayega India” has been presented by Jackky Bhagnani’s JJust Music in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Aayush Sharma’s quarantine task is to make his daughter smile

Mumbai– It seems like quite a tough task for actor Aayush Sharma to make his three-month-old little daughter Ayat smile.

On Monday, Aayush posted a video that shows him doing tickling Ayat.

“Quarantine Drill No. 1 Make this grumpy Smile,” he captioned the video.

Aayush and his wife Arpita, who is a sister of superstar Salman Khan, welcomed their daughter in December,2019. They also have a son, Ahil, who recently turned 4.

On the work front, Aayush will be seen in “Kwatha”, which is inspired by true life events and is set against an Army backdrop. Aayush plays an Army Officer in the Karan Bhutani directorial, which also stars Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif in her Bollywood debut.

Anuja Sathe on the challenges of playing mafia queen

Mumbai– Actress Anuja Sathe says essaying the role of a mafia queen in the web series “Ek Thi Begum” demanded immense emotional and mental investment.

“We’ve usually seen films and stories on the mafia/ dons helmed by men, this story talks about a woman rising above her sorrows and becoming the mafia queen of her time,” Anuja said.

“I’ve portrayed a variety of roles before, but this is an opportunity that I just couldn’t let go of. Ashraf has many shades to her and reflecting that on screen was a challenge that I wanted to take up. It took immense emotional and mental investment. I hope that people appreciate and enjoy the series as much as we did while making it,” she added.

Set in the 1980s in Mumbai, MX Original Series “Ek thi Begum” chronicles the life of Ashraf Bhatkar aka Sapna (played by Anuja). Her life changed when the city’s biggest don Maqsood (Ajay Gehi) turned responsible for the death of her husband Zaheer (Ankit Mohan).

The 14 episodic series is created, written and directed by Sachin Darekar. Inspired by true events, the series will stream on MX Player from April 8.

Talking about the project, Darekar said: “This narrative brilliantly captures the resilient strength of a woman who was pushed to the brink but emerges as a dominant force. All the characters play a crucial role in the story and they have truly brought this project alive with their performance.”

Karan Wahi wishes girlfriend Uditi a happy birthday

Mumbai– It’s actor Karan Wahi’s girlfriend Uditi Singh’s birthday today, and the former has penned a loved-up post for her.

“Happpy happy bday baby…It’s not the best time to celebrate your bday but may you find happiness in every thing around you….To celebrating many more togther,” Karan wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, Karan posted a picture in which he is seen making cute expressions with Uditi.

Karan made his relationship public in January earlier this year.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Karan had written: “Waise toh main kaaafi sakht launda hoon par isss baar main pighal Gaya.”

The caption was inspired by stand-up comedian Zakir Khan’s famous puncline.

On the professional front, Karan recently hosted a chat show, featuring cricketers in a candid mood.

Here’s why Richa Chadha was initially depressed in lockdown

Mumbai– From cooking to brooming and entertaining fans by making the news parody series, Richa Chadha has been making the best use of her lockdown hours.

However, it’s not always easy to stay involved during a confined lifestyle and Richa initially became depressed seeing the casualty count due the novel coronavirus.

“In the first week of the lockdown, I myself was getting depressed looking at the death toll of this lethal virus and those that are suffering because of the lockdown. It was giving me anxiety.

“So I decided to do something about it. While my donations for the underprivileged are ongoing, I wanted to create something that would make people smile.”

She added: “Worrying about what’s in the store could push us into a dark space. I am not making fun of the disease and it’s impact, simply trying to highlight that even in these conditions, sometimes there’s bizarre news that can make you chuckle despite yourself.

“For reality and truth, there’s the news but I wanted to make satire which would lift our collective spirits in these times.”

Speaking of Richa’s personal life, she and her beau Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were scheduled to tie the knot in April.

Sara Ali Khan’s lockdown mantra: Riyaz, training, repetition

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan has tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom — especially the Monday blues during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video. What’s more, the budding actress seemed to be in a poetic mood, rhyming her advice in the caption.

“Monday motivation…Sara’s suggestion- dance edition… Revisit any previous tradition… Riyaaz, training, repetition… It’ll all come to fruition… And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantime’ any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe,” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Much needed motivation.”

Another one commented: “Beautiful and amazing.”

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of “Coolie No.1”. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in “Atrangi Re”.

Priyank Sharma confirms relationship with Benafsha with loved-up pic

Mumbai– Actor Priyank Sharma has made his relationship with “Bigg Boss 11” housemate Benafsha Soonawala official with a mushy photo online.

In the photo, the two are seen cosied-up, with Priyank’s lips on her cheek. He simply captioned it: “Confirmation”, with a red heart emoji.

Benafsha also used the same image and got little musical for the caption. She used pop star Justin Bieber’s song lyrics for it. She wrote: “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual.”

This might be their “confirmation” photo, but they have often taken to Instagram to post their photos which made their fans speculate about their relationship long ago.

The duo was seen sharing screen space during their stint in the “Bigg Boss 11” house in 2017. Even after the show, they took their friendship ahead and now it has finally resulted in an official relationship.

Benafsha had made her film debut in 2019 with “Chopsticks”. (IANS)