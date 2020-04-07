Bollywood Roundup: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ali Fazal, and more…

Arjun Kapoor to go on virtual date to raise funds for daily wage earners

Mumbai– After supporting COVID-19 relief funds, actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to go on a virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners of the film industry.

“There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners – your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others. The lockdown means that they can’t go out and earn a living,” the actor said.

Five winners stand a chance to go on a virtual date with the actor.

“A special thank you in advance to everyone who is going to come forward and donate for this special cause. I will be meeting and chatting and chilling with 5 winners on April 11 and that night we will all be doing a video chat. I will be getting to know you, share a laugh with you, have a meal with you and just have a good evening together. Let’s come together to help those in serious need,” he said.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor have teamed up to raise money through the online fundraising platform, Fankind. “Fankind, GiveIndia and I have come together to provide cash in hand for these daily wage workers in serious need,” the actor said, adding: “GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families across India that need our help. All you have to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. Even Rs 100 will make a huge difference. Your entire donation amount will go in the hands of these people in need.”

On the acting front, Arjun currently awaits the release of his next film “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. It also features his “Ishaqzaade” co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in post-workout pic

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a gorgeous post work-out photograph herself.

Disha took to Instagram to share the picture, taken after what appears to be a gruelling workout session.

In the photograph, Disha flashes the peace sign while pouting and winking. She is seen wearing a grey sports bra and fiery orange sports shorts.

Disha’s sister Khusboo Patani dropped a comment on the image. She wrote: Hell yeah!” with a muscle emoji.

The latest photograph of Disha currently has 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in “Radhe” starring superstar Salman Khan.

Ayushmann sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for fan following her daughters’ request

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the “Happy Birthday” song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to wish their mother on her special day.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video, where he wishes Mona Shah on her 49th birthday and also plays the guitar while singing “Happy Birthday” for her.

“Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves. Today, I found this in @janvi_12 and @kavya_08’s special request for their mother @monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona ma’am this one’s for you … P.S – I suddenly crave a cake now,” he captioned the video.

Ayushmann also shared a message for the lady whose birthday falls at a time when we all at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He said: “Of course this is your first and last quarantine birthday. After that every birthday will be not just with family but also with friends! So, happy birthday!”

Earlier, Mona Shah’s daughters Janvi and Kavya took to social media to request the actor to wish their mother, who is a fan of his films.

Kareena aces ‘work from home’ with a pout

Mumbai– After treating fans with a workout pout last week, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has now aced “work from home” with a signature pout.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting on a chair while sporting a white shirt and blue ripped jeans with a hat. She is also flaunting her signature pout, a highlight of the photograph.

“Work from home they said…” Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 259K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The actresse’s “Ki & Ka” co-star Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote: “Underdressed by ur standards.”

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram earlier this month, she has been constantly sharing highlights of her life.

She recently shared a photograph of a necklace made out of pasta by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan.

On the film front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium” with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

Taapsee Pannu recalls ‘proud’ moment of becoming school’s head girl

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu says she was an extremely bright student in school and, for her excellence, she was even chosen head girl of her school.

Taapsee took to social media on Tuesday to go down down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her school days. In the image, she is seen taking an oath.

“Throwback which makes me partly proud and partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true.

“One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened ( considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good ) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that’s y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should!”

“Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don’t think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture,” she quipped.

Taapsee was accompanied by her father and mother for the oath taking ceremony.

On the film front, Taapsee will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” in the coming months.

Ali Fazal: Team ‘Mirzapur’ is home for me

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal is thrilled to reunite with some of the team members of the hit web series “Mirzapur” for a romantic music video.

“The ‘Mirzapur’ team is home for me, and with (director) Gurmmeet Singh and (director of photography) Sanjay around, this was a reunion for us. Last few years, I have spent so much time working with Guru that we get each other’s vibes and cues,” said Ali.

The three have reunited for the music video of “Aaj bhi”.

“The direction that Gurmmeet brought in to this is a zone, he and I have never explored together. It was an experience that was truly enjoyable. In the span of 3 minutes, we’ve told an entire story,” he said.

“As an actor, it’s hard to pull this off. I have never been so excited for a music video but this song is so genuine. It evokes a feeling that everyone at some point or the other goes through. It’s a unique take on unrequited love. There’s a certain purity in how it plays out,” he added.

For the video, he moved away from his gangster role in “Mirzapur” and turned a romantic hero. Ali woos his on-screen lady love played by Surbhi Jyoti in the music video of the song sung by Vishal Mishra.

Talking about the track, Ali said: “It’s the first time that I am working with Surbhi and Vishal. It’s been super interesting. I loved interacting with Vishal. He has such a mesmerising voice. He has a soulful singing quality. Vishal and I bonded over our Lucknow connect.” (IANS)