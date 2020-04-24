Bollywood Roundup: Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Adah Sharma mimics Ananya, Aishwarya in her TED Talk video

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma’s TED Talk video recently released on YouTube. Among the many things she said and did, she mimicked actresses like Ananya Panday and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, besides giving an insight on how to bag lead roles in an industry that continues to be dominated by nepotism.

“I’m glad people are enjoying it along with being inspired. I never succumb to trends so I thought even my TED talk should be like me! (It is) Crazy, funny , moving and entertaining!” she declared.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Adah will soon be seen in the second season of the web series “The Holiday”, besides the films “Commando 4” and “Man To Man”.

Shilpa Shetty and hubby show off Punjabi dance moves

Mumbai,– Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra showed off some Punjabi dance moves in their new video.

The couple are killing time during lockdown with some happy dancing, going by their latest TikTok video that has them dancing to a catchy tune. “If you’re happy and you know it.. just Balle Balle,” read the caption.

Dancing isn’t their only fitness secret.

Shilpa recently opened up about the workout schedule she and her family follow.

“I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan (Shilpa’s son) a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together… stays together!” Shilpa wrote, sharing a glimpse of her workout session with Raj, and their son Viaan.

“Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it’s not fun for him, he’s not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around,” she added in the social media post.

Alia Bhatt ‘finally’ reads Harry Potter, sister Shaheen is ‘so proud’

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen is proud that the actress is finally catching up with the “Harry Potter” books.

Shaheen took to and shared a photograph of Alia reading a book on a couch.

“She finally reading all the many versions of Harry Potter I have lying around. So proud,” Shaheen captioned the picture.

On the occasion of World Book Day on Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the book “Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone”. The day before, on April 22, she penned a poem to celebrate Earth Day.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in “Sadak 2”.

In “Sadak 2” she is being directed for the first time by her father Mahesh Bhatt, who returns to film direction after around two decades. The film reunites the “Sadak” pair of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan shares ‘lockdown tips’ for ‘mental health’

Mumbai– Being locked down 24 hours inside our home is sure to have an impact on mental health. To avoid that, Hrithik Roshan has shared some ‘lockdown tips’ with fans. The Bollywood superstar suggests a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health even as we continue to be confined at home.

In a selfie he shared on Instagram, Hrithik sits in the sun. “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins..Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips,” the actor wrote.

Fans of the actor replied to his post with praises and love, but most of them seemed more interested in gushing about his looks than involving in any serious discussion on mental health.

One fan wrote: “Smoldering handsomeness”.

Another fan posted: “Handsome hunk, I can do anything for you!”

Another fan expressed: “I do everything Hrithik Roshan tells me.”

Hrithik Roshan has been spending the lockdown with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him, to take care of their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Talking about mental health, Hrithik has recently started learning piano, which he feels is “great for activating both sides of the brain”.

This is when Hina Khan feels ‘prettiest’

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan shared a stunning post-workout photograph of herself and said she feels the prettiest when she sweats.

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself flaunting her post workout glow. She is seen dressed in a white-and-grey exercise gear.

“I feel Prettiest when I Sweat… #WorkOutWithHinaKhan#WorkOutInStyle,” she captioned the image, which has over 303K likes.

Amid lockdown, Hina took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. She shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

On the acting front, the actress, was last seen onscreen in Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked”.

The film explored the dark side of the digital and the social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

Shruti would neither stalk nor get stalked by ex

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan revealed on social media that she would neither stalk her ex nor be stalked by her ex.

Shruti on Thursday night was playing the “Would you rather” game on Instagram stories where two options were given to her by the automated filter.

The options read: “Stalk an ex or be stalked by your ex.”

Shruti made a shocked, funny face and said: “Would I rather… Stalk an ex? oh god… neither.”

Shruti later shared a video of her “random moments” amid lockdown. The clip is a compilation of how the actress is passing time.

“Isolations diaries – because no one asked for this video log 0f random moments #insomnia#altj #Clara,” she captioned the video, where she is seen sleeping, petting her cat, baking and doing the hula hoop among many other activities.

Recently, Shruti joined her father, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, in the song “Avirum Anbum”, which aims at spreading hope, positivity and love in these testing times. Kamal Haasan has penned and directed the number.

When Kirti Kulhari tried push-ups in a lehanga

Mumbai– While shooting for the second season of “Four More Shots Please!”, actress Kirti Kulhari tried doing push-ups on the sets, and that too in a lehanga.

Taking to her Instagram, Kirti posted a few videos in which she is seen practising push-ups in the ethnic wear.

“Some dedication to #pushups here …yes have not learnt to go down all the way..but soon … also FYI my knees are not bent here, doing the regular ones #FourMoreShotsPlease,” she captioned the videos.

Reacting to her video, a user commented: “That lehanga though.”

Another one wrote: “New style of doing push-ups.”

Apart from this, Kirti suggested her followers that they should have a daily routine for all activities including waking up from sleep, eating, and even watching TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I know it’s tough. We all go out to work everyday and are used to that life. Suddenly we are all sitting at home. I think one of the ways to tackle this is to have a routine. Please follow a routine of when to wake up, eat, watching TV, which will make things easier for all of us. Just stay at home and spread happiness, not corona,” she had said. (IANS)