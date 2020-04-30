Bollywood Roundup: Adah Sharma, Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Adah Sharma: I have started cooking amid lockdown

Los Angeles– Actress Adah Sharma says she has started to cook amid the lockdown — something she doesn’t really like doing.

“Since there is a lockdown, there is no shoot but then there is cooking and cleaning stuff that I probably wouldn’t do usually. I don’t really like cooking but I love to eat so I have started cooking. We don’t have households, its just my mom and me. I am playing the piano and have been training in all the stuff that I anyway did but now there is little more time,” Adah told IANS.

Adah says the only silver lining she sees during the lockdown is that the “environment is being happier”.

“I see these videos of peacocks and other animals being happy. I think that is the only silver lining that we have. Other than that I am the kind of person who wants to spend time with people I love, I anyway do. So, I don’t need a lockdown as an excuse and if I want to avoid people then I do,” she added.

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the horror film “1920” . She was then seen in films like “Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke”, the “Commando” franchise, and “Bypass Road”, and will next be seen in “Man To Man”.

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia’s character falling in love with and marrying Sharma’s character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

Alia Bhatt: Rishi Kapoor brought love, goodness in my life

Mumbai– ” A friend, a Chinese food lover and a beautiful story teller.” That’s how actress Alia Bhatt described the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor while putting her sentiments for the latter on social media.

A regular Thursday morning turned one of shock as the nation woke up to the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. And during such difficult time, Alia has been seen standing like a pillar with the Kapoor family.

From attending the funeral rites of Rishi Kapoor to consoling her good friend Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia is surely acting as a major source of strength for them.

She even took out a moment to mourn the demise of Rishi Kapoor on social media. She posted an emotional note for him, saying he brought goodness in her life.

“What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life… for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!”

Alia has shared that she has received immense love from Rishi Kapoor over past two years.

“In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him… today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you,” Alia penned.

Dia Mirza joins forces with women world leaders to fight Covid-19

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza has joined women world leaders, including Melinda Gates and Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, to support the global plan for social and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dia, a United Nations Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, has teamed up with the women world leaders as part of a global advocacy effort called ‘Rise for All’.

The effort is to support the United Nations’ plan for social and economic recovery from coronavirus globally.

Speaking of the global effort, Dia said: “My optimism, my belief in humanity and my faith in us during this shared experience tell me that we will overcome this pandemic and work towards building a more sustainable world by not just ensuring we adopt and follow through on the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, but find individual action and individual ways to become better citizens of our planet.”

Convened by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, ‘Rise for All’ aims to mobilise support for the UN roadmap to tackle the development emergency emerging out of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to fully fund the UN Response and Recovery Trust Fund.

Dia is part of an initial group of nine prominent women joining the UN Deputy Secretary-General in raising their voices to save lives and protect livelihoods, urging leaders in all countries, across all sectors, to address the humanitarian crisis of the pandemic.

When Taapsee tried VR for the first time

Mumbai– It was a disorienting experience for actress Taapsee Pannu when she tried virtual reality (VR) for the first time.

On Thursday, Taaapsee took to Instagram to speak about how technology can take us over.

“Trying VR for the first time on a holiday was quite disorienting. Bumping into walls n people around made me feel how technology can take us over n make us run into a wall, literally! And losing the level in the end didn’t really redeem technology for me,” she wrote.

Along with it, Taapsee shared a picture that shows her wearing a VR headset.

On the film front, she has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in “Thappad”, she will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

Kriti Kharbanda plays ‘Bella Ciao’ on piano with eyes shut

Mumbai– Amid lockdown Bollywood celebrities are honing their skills. Actress Kriti Kharbanda has taken everyone by playing the piano with her eyes closed.

Kriti’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram, where he played the track “Bella Ciao”, the title track of Spanish show “Money Heist”, originally titled “La Casa de Papel”.

“#bellaciao to banta hai! Dhyaan se dekhiye.. dono aankhein khol ke! @kriti.kharbanda (Look carefully with your eyes opened),” Pulkit wrote alongside the video.

“Money Heist” is back on Netflix for part 4. While part three was about the surviving members of a misfit band of bank robbers getting the band back together, the fourth part showcases Tokyo, the Professor and the whole gang, back to clean out the Bank of Spain.

Recently, Pulkit treated Kriti to some prawns.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit and she captioned it: “And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills.” (IANS)