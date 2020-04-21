Bollywood Roundup: Abhay Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and more….

Abhay Deol’s drawing depicts condition of poor, needy amid COVID-19

Mumbai– Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, actor Abhay Deol has taken up painting to pass time. And his latest drawing depicts the condition of the poor people who have been severely affected by the novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Abhay posted a picture of his artwork that shows a poor lady begging.

Not only this, the “Dev D” actor also pointed at the things that are going wrong in the nation amid the serious health crisis.

“Trying to get back into drawing/painting. Couldn’t help but draw the people most affected by the pandemic. I should try and work on happier themes! But living in a country that fans communal hatred even through a pandemic, with a media that is itself biased and divisive, where there is active disinformation everywhere manipulating people, where your nationalism is more important than your humanity, I guess this woman is appropriate,” Abhay wrote on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor’s throwback pic with ‘fresh prince’ Will Smith

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback photograph with the Hollywood star Will Smith.

Arjun took to Instagram to share the photograph, which was taken somewhere in the 2000s. In the image he is seen posing with Smith and designer Kunal Rawal. While Smith is seen smiling, Arjun looks a tad serious. He sports a striped white shirt, rectangular spectacles and gelled air.

“Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmithhimself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie…Side note – the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was,” Arjun captioned the image.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film “Panipat”, which released in December 2019. He will next be seen in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”.

Taapsee Pannu: Need to get back to the chaos soon

Mumbai– Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, actress Taapsee Pannu is missing out on the madness that actors thrive on, and says she needs to get back to madness.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the film “Manmarziyaan”. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a scooty in salwar kameez.

“This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive on as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon… Btw that’s a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” she said.

Earlier, she posted another still from the same film where she can be seen dressed as a Sikh bride in a blush pink salwar kameez. She also shared that this is one of her most favourite moments in the film.

The actress essayed the free-spirited Rumi in the film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taapsee’s latest role in Anubhav Sinha’s “Thappad” has been widely acclaimed. The actress will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” in the coming months.

Sunny Leone dons ’80s style for retro aerobics workout

Mumbai– Ditching the new generations yoga pants, Sunny Leone tried out some eighties fashion for a retro aerobics workout.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards, crop top and a big bow on her hair.

First Sunny shared her look on the photo-sharing website and captioned: “Hmmm…something fun planned!! Video to come!”

In the second video, the “Mastizaade” actress was seen exercising on the song 80’s hit “Maniac” with her sister-in-law Karishma Vohra in two separate TikTok windows.

“Morning everyone! We are so far from each other but I’m so happy we could make this video together. Love you @karishmavohra14my brother is lucky to have you in his life!! 2 #maniacs #justdance videos so much fun,” she said.

Sunny had shared another dance video of herself earlier this month.

She had used her signature dance moves include “chapati”, “belna” (process of preparing chapati) and “jalebi”! The Bollywood star took to Instagram to reveal her signature moves, which include these ‘desi’ steps.

Sonam Kapoor channels her inner Madhubala in new pic

Mumbai– Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has channeled her inner Madhubala in a new photograph.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed as Anarkali from the iconic 1960 film “Mughal-E-Azam” played by late legendary actress Madhubala.

She captioned the image: “Pyaar kiya to darna kya”. The reference is to the classic Lata Mangeshkar number in K. Asif’s “Mughal-e-Azam”, picturised on Madhubala who essayed the role of Anarkali.

This is not the first time Sonam has dressed up as Anarkali. In 2019 for Halloween dressed up as the iconic character while her husband Anand Ahuja styled up as Salim.

“Mughal-e-Azam” starred Dilip Kumar as the Mughal prince Salim, and traced the ill-fated love story of Salim and the courtesan Anarkali. With music by Naushad on the lyrics of Shakeel Badayuni, the film’s soundtrack, featuring the voices of Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi and Shamshad Begum, is considered one of the greatest ever in Bollywood. The film also featured Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar.

Lockdown diaries: Alaya F enriches herself with varied creative calls

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F ensures she stays creatively active through the ongoing lockdown phase.

She has been reading, watching movies, undertaking online classes, cooking, and trying new ways to stay fit. All of which is helping her stay in touch with the artiste in her and allowing her to grow.

“I’m trying to make the best of the time that I have right now by trying to learn as much as possible. I’m focusing on learning things and honing my skills to the best of my ability,” said the young actress.

“I’ve been reading books on acting techniques and self improvement, watching a plethora of movies, and I’m even going back to practicing things I had learned in film school, like video and photo editing softwares. In general, I just believe in keeping myself occupied and I always try to be productive,” she added.

Earlier this year, Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya made an impressive debut in Nitin Kakkar’s “Jawaani Jaaneman”. In the comedy drama, she played a 21-year-old girl who claimed that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif Ali Khan) was her father.

Shweta Tiwari shares pic from the time she took ‘freedom for granted’

Mumbai– Television star Shweta Tiwari is missing her days of “freedom”, she has shared with fans.

Amid the extended COVID-19 lockdown, Shweta took to Instagram and shared picture from when she took ‘freedom for granted’, to relive the days when she could freely go out.

In the picture, the actress, who is popular for her role of Prerna in the hit TV show “Kasautii Zindagi Kay…”, can be seen sitting in a park, phone in hand.

“Throwback to When we took our freedom for granted!” she captioned the image, which has 88.7k likes.

In a recent photo she shared, Shweta and her toddler son Reyansh can be seen playing with dough. She even posted a photograph of herself giving her three-year-old son a haircut.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter Palak. The actress divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence, and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh is Shweta’s child from Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on the show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” opposite actor Varun Badola.

Priyanka Chopra’s homemade hair-pack solution for the scalp

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra has turned beautician! The actress has come up with DIY tips to take care of your scalp and hair during the quarantine days.

The actress shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen preparing a hair pack with yogurt, egg and honey, the last one being her “secret ingredient”.

Priyanka suggested that this is a treatment for those suffering from scalp-related problems like dry scalp and dandruff.

Sharing the ingredients in a tweet, she wrote: “Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water.

Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.”

Fans shared their inputs in the comments section. A user wrote: “Please do it on nick purely for our entertainment.”

Another fan shared inputs regarding how to reduce the bad smell caused by egg and commented: “Using essential oil will reduce the bad smell. Works like a charm.”

Another fan quizzed: “What is the remedy for gray hair?” (IANS)